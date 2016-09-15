LONDON, Sept 15 Average daily trading in the global currency market was roughly flat at $4.68 trillion in August, little changed in comparison with both July and the same month a year ago, data from settlement system CLS showed on Thursday.

The average daily input volume of instructions submitted to CLS, combining settlement and aggregation services, fell by 16 percent to 883,368 from 1,050,046 in July, the data showed. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Jemima Kelly)