LONDON Oct 13 Average daily trading in the global currency market jumped to $4.99 trillion in September, up almost 7 percent from the previous month, data from settlement system CLS showed on Thursday.

That was also higher than the $4.81 trillion daily average in the same month last year.

The average daily input volume of instructions submitted to CLS -- combining settlement and aggregation services -- climbed by 17.5 percent to 1,038,025, from 883,368 in August, the data showed. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Patrick Graham)