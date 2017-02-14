NEW YORK Feb 14 The dollar turned higher against a group of major currencies on Tuesday as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting with the economy expanding further.

The dollar index was last up 0.2 percent at 101.15 after reaching a three-week peak at 101.22 following Yellen's prepared remarks before the Senate Banking Committee. (Reporting by Richard Leong)