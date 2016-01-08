NEW YORK Jan 8 The dollar turned lower against
the yen on Friday, erasing earlier gains tied to less jitters
about China and a strong U.S. jobs report, as major Wall Street
indexes fell into negative territory, reviving safehaven demand
for the Japanese currency.
The greenback was last down 0.1 percent at 117.595 yen
, retreating from a session high of 118.85 yen set
earlier Friday, according to data on the EBS trading system.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 0.4 percent,
wiping out an earlier 0.7 percent gain.
