FOREX-Canadian, Aussie dollars driven higher by oil boost

LONDON, May 15 The Canadian dollar hit its highest level in two weeks and the Australian dollar a 10-day high on Monday as a bounce in oil prices drove a recovery in major commodity-linked currencies. Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on Monday to extend oil output cuts until March 2018 to rein in a global crude glut, pushing up prices by as much as 2 percent and dominating early trade on European currency markets.