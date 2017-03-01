BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
TOKYO, March 1 The dollar erased its earlier gains in Asia on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a key policy speech to the Congress, leaving a jittery market devoid of any details on his economic stimulus in the early part of his speech.
The dollar/yen eased to around 112.80 yen from the day's high of 113.375 yen hit earlier on hopes the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates this month. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
May 28 The U.S. economy is at or near the Federal Reserve's goals of full employment and stable prices, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said, adding that the U.S. central bank wants to make sure markets stay calm as it slowly returns interest-rate policy to normal.