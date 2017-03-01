TOKYO, March 1 The dollar erased its earlier gains in Asia on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a key policy speech to the Congress, leaving a jittery market devoid of any details on his economic stimulus in the early part of his speech.

The dollar/yen eased to around 112.80 yen from the day's high of 113.375 yen hit earlier on hopes the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates this month. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill)