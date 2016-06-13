TOKYO, June 13 The dollar extended its losses against the yen on Monday, falling over 1 percent to levels not seen since early May as investors bought the perceived safe-haven Japanese currency amid Brexit fears that have driven a broad rise in risk aversion.

The dollar skidded as low as 105.86 yen, its lowest since May 3. It was last at 105.93 yen. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)