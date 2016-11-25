U.S. to give contract for student loan servicing to one company
WASHINGTON, May 19 The U.S. Education Department said on Friday it was changing its approach to student-loan servicing, awarding a contract to handle outstanding debts to one company.
TOKYO Nov 25 The dollar rose to an eight-month high against the Japanese yen on Friday, extending its rally since Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. Presidential election stoked speculation of higher U.S. economic growth and inflation.
The dollar rose to as high as 113.64 yen, gaining about 0.3 percent in early Asian trade. (Reporting by Yuzuha Oka; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
WASHINGTON, May 19 The U.S. Education Department said on Friday it was changing its approach to student-loan servicing, awarding a contract to handle outstanding debts to one company.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's Supreme Court released explosive plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer, along with former presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff, of receiving millions in bribes.