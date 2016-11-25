TOKYO Nov 25 The dollar rose to an eight-month high against the Japanese yen on Friday, extending its rally since Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. Presidential election stoked speculation of higher U.S. economic growth and inflation.

The dollar rose to as high as 113.64 yen, gaining about 0.3 percent in early Asian trade. (Reporting by Yuzuha Oka; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)