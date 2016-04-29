SINGAPORE, April 29 The yen surged to an 18-month high against the dollar on Friday, staying firm in the wake of the Bank of Japan's decision the previous day to hold off from expanding monetary stimulus.

The dollar fell to as low as 107.075 yen as of 0139 GMT, the lowest level since October 2014. The dollar last traded at 107.13 yen, down 0.9 percent on the day. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Ryan Woo)