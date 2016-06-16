SINGAPORE, June 16 The dollar extended its
losses against the yen on Thursday and touched its lowest level
since September 2014, staying on the defensive after U.S.
Federal Reserve lowered its economic growth forecasts and scaled
back its rate hike projections.
The dollar fell to as low as 105.155 yen, its lowest
level since September 2014. The dollar last traded at 105.37
yen, down 0.6 percent on the day.
Persistent worries that Britain may vote next week to leave
the European Union dampened risk appetite and supported the yen.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)