SINGAPORE, June 16 The dollar extended its losses against the yen on Thursday and touched its lowest level since September 2014, staying on the defensive after U.S. Federal Reserve lowered its economic growth forecasts and scaled back its rate hike projections.

The dollar fell to as low as 105.155 yen, its lowest level since September 2014. The dollar last traded at 105.37 yen, down 0.6 percent on the day.

Persistent worries that Britain may vote next week to leave the European Union dampened risk appetite and supported the yen. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)