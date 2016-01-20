UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
TOKYO Jan 20 The dollar hit a five-month low against the yen on Wednesday as risk aversion gathered momentum and put the safe-haven Japanese currency in favour.
The dollar was down 1.1 percent at 116.54 yen after touching 116.40, its lowest since August 2015.
Stocks in Asia tumbled Wednesday amid a slide in crude oil prices to their lowest levels since 2003, curtailing investor risk appetite.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 U.S. private equity firm Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.