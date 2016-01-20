TOKYO Jan 20 The dollar hit a five-month low against the yen on Wednesday as risk aversion gathered momentum and put the safe-haven Japanese currency in favour.

The dollar was down 1.1 percent at 116.54 yen after touching 116.40, its lowest since August 2015.

Stocks in Asia tumbled Wednesday amid a slide in crude oil prices to their lowest levels since 2003, curtailing investor risk appetite.

