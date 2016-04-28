TOKYO, April 28 The yen soared against the
dollar and euro on Thursday after the Bank of Japan announced
that it will keep monetary policy steady.
The dollar was down 2 percent at 109.22, while the
euro also shed 2 percent to 123.72.
The Bank of Japan held off on expanding monetary stimulus on
Thursday, even as global headwinds, a strong yen and soft
consumption threatened to derail a fragile economic recovery.
The dollar had soared to almost 112 yen at the start of the
week on speculation that the BOJ might ramp up its already
extensive easing scheme.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Sam Holmes)