TOKYO Nov 14 The dollar rose to multi-month highs against the yen and euro on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields rose to 10-month highs on prospects of larger fiscal spending and higher inflation.

The dollar rose to as high as 107.500 yen, its highest since June 7. The euro was down 0.7 percent at $1.0782 , its lowest since Jan. 21.

(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)