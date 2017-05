NEW YORK Nov 16 The dollar turned flat against a basket of major currencies midday Wednesday, scaling back from a near 14-year high as U.S. Treasury yields moved lower in the wake of disappointing data on domestic producer prices and industrial output.

The dollar index was last down 0.04 percent at 100.19 after reaching 100.57 earlier Wednesday, which was its highest level since April 2003. (Reporting by Richard Leong)