(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/1pa8DbM
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/1pa8Iw7
* Chart 3: tmsnrt.rs/1pa8Go9
* Chart 4: tmsnrt.rs/1paaT31
LONDON, March 10 Global distillate markets
remain heavily oversupplied but the glut will not clear unless
the world economy avoids recession and there is a renewed
acceleration in freight demand.
Recent data have been mixed. The consumer side of the U.S.
economy appears to be strong but the industrial side is still
struggling, and in the rest of the world growth appears to be
slowing.
U.S. freight movements picked up at the start of the year
but demand for moving manufactured products and raw materials
across the country remains sluggish.
Combined freight movements by road, rail, barge, pipeline
and aircraft increased in December and January, the first time
freight has increased for two consecutive months since November
2014 (tmsnrt.rs/1pa8DbM).
Freight movements picked up in January despite the
exceptionally severe weather across much of the country that
month, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation
Statistics.
But freight movements were still 0.5 percent below year-ago
levels and almost 1.3 percent below their November 2014 peak (tmsnrt.rs/1pa8Iw7).
Freight demand has been hit by a strong currency, which has
harmed exports, lower coal consumption at power plants, the
downturn in oil and gas drilling, and recession in many parts of
the manufacturing economy.
Manufacturers, distributors and retailers are still
struggling to reverse the build up of raw materials, work in
progress and unsold finished products which began in 2012 and
accelerated from the middle of 2014.
The ratio of inventories to sales across the whole economy
climbed from 1.24 months in March 2011 and 1.29 months in July
2014 to 1.39 in December 2015, according to the U.S. Census
Bureau (tmsnrt.rs/1pa8Go9).
Manufacturers, distributors and retailers have cut orders
and deliveries in a bid to bring stockpiles under control,
hitting freight demand hard.
Stagnant or falling freight over the last 15-16 months has
in turn cut consumption of middle distillates like diesel fuel
(tmsnrt.rs/1paaT31).
GLOBAL RISKS
The slowdown is not confined to the United States. China's
National Bureau of Statistics reports inland freight movements
were basically flat in 2015 after growing rapidly in 2013 and
2014.
World trade was up just 1.5 percent in the last three months
of 2015 compared with the final quarter of 2014, according to
the Netherlands Bureau of Economic Policy Analysis ( "World
Trade Monitor", CPB, Dec 2015).
The International Monetary Fund has warned about a
retrenchment in global capital and trade flows. "Trade flows ...
are being dragged down by weak export and import growth in large
emerging markets such as China, as well as Russia and Brazil."
The Fund thinks downside risks to the global economy have
increased ("Policy imperatives for boosting global growth and
prosperity", IMF, March 2016).
U.S. gasoline consumption, tied to household incomes and
employment, is running at a record seasonal rate while diesel
demand, more closely tied to the industrial economy, is at
multi-year lows.
U.S. manufacturing activity continued to shrink in February,
but at a slower pace than in January, according to the widely
watched purchasing managers index published by the Institute of
Supply Management.
U.S. freight indicators have been mixed recently, with small
improvements in trucking and containerised traffic on U.S.
railroads, but air freight and bulk cargo movements by barge and
railcar down in January.
Composite leading indicators published by the Organisation
for Economic Cooperation and Development point to an easing of
growth across the advanced economies.
The OECD-wide composite leading indicator has worsened
successively each month since February 2015 and fallen below the
long-term average since September 2015 ("Composite Leading
Indicators", OECD, March 2016).
The critical question for fuel markets is whether the
current slowdown will turn out to be only a pause or a prelude
to recession.
