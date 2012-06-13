* Coal takes biggest slice of market since 1969

* Asia leads 5.4 pct jump in global coal use

* Natural gas glut narrows but output outstrips demand growth

* U.S. overtakes Russia as No. 1 gas producer

By Oleg Vukmanovic

LONDON, June 13 A global glut in natural gas narrowed in 2011 while rival coal grabbed its largest share of energy consumed since 1969, BP said in its Statistical Review of World Energy 2012 published on Wednesday.

World gas production grew by 3.1 percent, outpacing consumption growth of 2.2 percent which was pinned back by recession-hit Europe where demand fell by a record 9.9 percent.

High prices and competition from renewable alternatives also hit gas consumption in Europe, while surging demand for power in Asia boosted use of cheaper coal, BP said.

Coal consumption grew by 5.4 percent in 2011 as Asian economic giants China and India stepped up imports.

"Coal was again the fastest growing fossil fuel with predictable consequences for carbon emissions; it now accounts for 30.3 percent of global energy consumption, the highest share since 1969," BP said.

"The coal story is one of production and trade patterns able to adjust to market conditions. In this way, coal was buttressing global supply security," BP's Chief Economist Christof Rühl said of the findings.

While collapsing coal and carbon prices drove utilities in Europe to switch to burning coal from gas, the increase paled against surging imports into Asia.

LNG TO ASIA

Last year, seaborne liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from Europe heading to Asia and social unrest in gas exporters Egypt and Libya powered a surge in global gas prices. European gas prices have seen dramatic falls since.

Booming LNG trade and surging U.S. shale gas production played a key part in minimising shocks to global energy markets last year, Rühl said.

LNG accounted for 32.3 percent of the global gas trade as liquefaction capacity, led by Qatari expansion, grew more than 10 percent.

The U.S. became the world's biggest gas producer after expanding production by 7.7 percent in 2011, overtaking Russia, BP said.

World proven gas reserves by end-2011 were 208.4 trillion cubic metres, which at current rates of output guarantees nearly 64 years of supply, it said.

"A diversion of natural gas from Europe to Asia allowed the substitution of lost nuclear energy in Japan without harming the energy needs of other economies in the region," Rühl said.

"And the release of coal from the U.S., facilitated by the availability of unconventional gas, helped to replace gas in Europe," he added.

Global nuclear output slumped by 4.3 percent, its fastest rate on record, as Japan and Germany shut down plants following the Fukushima disaster in March 2011.

Renewable energy used in power generation rose by an above average 17.7 percent driven by wind energy, up 25.8 percent, BP said.

That accounted for more than half of renewable power generation for the first time, with the U.S. and China showing the largest gains.

BP estimates that growth in global carbon dioxide emissions from energy use continued in 2011, but at a slower rate than in 2010.

Total CO2 emissions rose 3.2 percent last year to 31.6 billion tonnes, marking their highest recorded level, preliminary estimates from the International Energy Agency showed in late May.