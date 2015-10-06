* Kogas, JERA freeze long-term purchases-note
* Kogas to renegotiate deals with Qatar and Oman-note
* New Australian LNG plants to see mid single-digit
returns-note
* Sellers to cave into buyer demands as supply grows-note
(Adds JERA response on U.S. gas price-linked LNG purchases)
By Oleg Vukmanovic
MILAN, Oct 6 U.S. investment bank JPMorgan Chase
warned that new global gas price lows will demolish
producer profits as top Asian consumers freeze big purchases and
rework or ditch existing import deals.
In a client note seen by Reuters, the bank spells out the
changing strategies of the world's top liquefied natural gas
(LNG) importers -- Japan's JERA and South Korea's Kogas
-- emboldened by surging supply to demand
concessions from producers facing a decade of pain.
These include breaking away from oil-indexed LNG supply
deals, which tend to be costly, and abolishing restrictions that
currently bar buyers from diverting or re-selling cargoes.
"Sellers may be forced to offer buyers contract offtake
flexibility as demand growth slows, providing continued
challenges to producer profitability especially those exposed to
lower-tier buyers," JPM's head of Asia oil and gas equity
research, Scott Darling, wrote in the Oct. 1 report.
The note draws on 28 meetings between JPM and major Asian
LNG players, including Kogas, JERA, Inpex and
PetroChina, providing new insight into the buying
strategies of major consumers.
Rising supply worldwide has cut spot LNG prices by more than
60 percent since February 2014 as demand wanes and new
production gets underway in Australia and the United States.
Citing sources at the company, JPM says Kogas should avoid
taking an impairment on its investment in two high-cost
Australian LNG export projects -- Prelude and Gladstone -- so
long as oil prices stay around $50/barrel.
At current oil prices Kogas sees an internal rate of return
on Gladstone at 6 percent and Prelude at 7-9 percent, JPM says.
According to the note, both JERA, a joint venture between
Tokyo Electric Power Co and Chubu Electric,
and Kogas will not sign any new long-term import deals this
decade.
Kogas intends to renegotiate existing contracts with top
exporter Qatar and Oman, which expire in the early 2020s, while
JERA will wait for deals signed with Qatar after the Fukushima
disaster to run down before agreeing new ones, the bank said.
Kogas will also take advantage of expiring long-term deals
to reduce exposure to oil-linked supply to half of its total LNG
supply, pegging the rest to U.S. gas prices.
Kogas said nothing has been decided regarding its LNG fuel
purchase strategy. JERA said it is reviewing what long-term
contracts it will sign and has not yet decided on the amount of
U.S. gas price-linked LNG it intends to buy.
In the note, JPM, citing JERA sources, said the firm plans
to have 10 million tonnes/year of U.S. gas price-linked LNG by
2020.
Kogas expects cheap coal to reduce South Korean LNG imports
in 2016 and sees stagnant demand from 2017, JPM said, removing a
key pillar of support to global gas prices.
Spot LNG prices could drop below $6 per million British
thermal units (mmBtu) next year, traders told the bank, compared
with $6.60/mmBtu currently.
(Additional reporting by Meeyoung Cho in Seoul and Aaron
Sheldrick in Tokyo, editing by Louise Heavens and Susan Fenton)