LONDON, Jan 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A new Barbie
doll which is meant to encourage girls to become engineers by
building household appliances has sparked a sexism row with
critics saying it promotes gender stereotypes.
The toy set, sold by toymaker Thames & Kosmos, includes a
doll dressed in a lab coat over a mini skirt and plastic
accessories to build a closet, washing machine, rack for shoes
and jewellery, and other domestic appliances.
Critics were quick to point out that while there was a need
to encourage girls to go into science, technology, engineering
and research (STEM), the toy set reinforced stereotypes that
consign women and girls to household chores.
"It's not a bad thing to encourage more girls to be
interested in science and technology roles," said Jo Jowers,
spokeswoman for Let Toys be Toys, which campaigns against
marketing toys just for girls or boys.
"It's unfortunate there is a perception this encouragement
always has to be through the filter of pink toys or things
associated with women's traditional roles in the household or
society," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Even though the number of women involved in STEM has
significantly increased in recent years, they are still
under-represented in science, accounting for only about 30
percent of the world's researchers, the U.N. cultural agency
UNESCO says.
Girlguiding, a UK-based charity, said too often girls see
dolls dressed in clothes not designed for adventure but
typecast according to their gender.
"We know that this barrage of stereotyped representations
negatively impacts girls' dreams for their futures," the charity
said. "It's unsurprising that just 6 percent of girls age 7-10
say they would choose a career as a scientist."
Thames & Kosmos defended "Barbie STEM Kit", which is
targeted at girls aged between four and eight, saying it
contained several items children would expect to find in a home.
"The kit contains seven different experiments including a
greenhouse with integral fan to prevent plants from wilting to
building a mechanical washing machine from scratch, all of which
reinforce a number of key STEM skills," the company said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Magdalena Mis @magdalenamis1 Editing by Katie
Nguyen. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate
change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org)