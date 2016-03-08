* Warm weather in U.S. Plains raises worries for wheat crop
* Traders await USDA crop data due out Wednesday
* Exporters sells U.S. soybeans to China, unknown destinations
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, March 8 U.S. grain futures rose on Tuesday on concerns
that unfavourable crop weather could threaten domestic production, as the
markets temporarily shook off the weight of massive global inventories.
Above-normal temperatures in recent weeks have brought the U.S. hard red
winter wheat crop, grown in the Great Plains, out of dormancy earlier than
normal, leaving the crop vulnerable to damage if a late-spring freeze hits the
region.
Some corn and soybean traders also were worrying about the weather, even
though those crops will not be planted for weeks.
"Corn bulls are keeping an eye on U.S. weather as many inside the trade
start to worry about pockets of dry conditions in the southwest Plains and
problems with too much rainfall and flooding in parts of the Delta," said Kevin
Van Trump, president of Missouri-based consultancy Farm Direction.
The Chicago Board of Trade's most actively traded May corn contract
was up 0.6 percent to $3.61-1/4 a bushel by 11:40 a.m. CST (1740 GMT) after
reaching its highest price since Feb. 25.
The weather-fueled gains will likely be short-lived, with a return to $4 a
bushel in corn looking "like a million miles away," Van Trump said. Corn prices
have dropped by half in the past three years as large harvests have built up
supplies.
May wheat rose 0.4 percent to $4.64-3/4 a bushel, while May soybeans
edged up 0.2 percent to $8.83-3/4 a bushel. On Monday, both markets
reached their highest levels since Feb. 22 after U.S. data showed investors had
built up short positions.
On Wednesday, traders expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a
monthly supply and demand report, to further increase its estimates for global
corn and soybean inventories from February.
Yet, concerns about massive supplies may already be factored in to the
markets, said Rich Nelson, chief strategist for Illinois-based brokerage
Allendale.
"In general a lot of people questioning whether we need to be down at these
prices," Nelson said.
The USDA on Tuesday said private exporters struck deals to sell 110,000
metric tons of U.S. soybeans to top importer China for delivery during 2016/2017
marketing year, which began on September 1.
Exporters also reported sales of 140,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans for
delivery to unknown destinations. Of that total, 70,000 metric tons are for
delivery during the 2015/2016 marketing year and 70,000 metric tons for delivery
during the 2016/2017 marketing year.
