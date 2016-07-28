(New throughout, updates prices, adds analyst comments; changes
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, July 28 U.S. corn and soybean futures
fell 1 percent or more on Thursday, pressured by ample existing
supplies and largely favorable growing conditions that will
likely lead to huge harvests this fall, traders and analysts
said.
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures led the declines,
with technical selling weighing further after prices failed to
rise above their 10-day moving average.
CBOT December corn futures eased 5-1/4 cents to
$3.37-3/4 per bushel, heading for their largest daily losses
since July 19. CBOT November soybeans were down 10 cents
to $9.76 as of 1:02 p.m. CDT (1802 GMT), declining after rising
the past two sessions.
U.S. Department of Agriculture weekly U.S. export sales for
the current marketing season of a negative 1,400 tonnes of
soybeans were below expectations for sales of 250,000 to 450,000
tonnes. Export sales of 438,800 tonnes of corn were within the
range of estimates.
"The export sales were a little disappointing," said Ted
Seifried, analyst at brokerage the Zaner Group.
Seifried added that some traders were betting the USDA will
boost corn yield estimates in its monthly supply and demand
report due on Aug. 12 due to historically high U.S. crop
condition ratings.
Plentiful rain this summer has developing corn and soy crops
in good shape, boosting yield potential. The Commodity Weather
Group in a note to clients said showers expected during the next
15 days should aid much of the U.S. crops.
"Soybean plants are in an excellent condition so far,"
Commerzbank analysts said in a note. "Concerns about yield
losses therefore seem overstated, particularly since the weather
outlook can change again quickly."
Wheat futures also were lower but holding just above their
nine-year lows from earlier this month. CBOT September wheat
was down 5-1/4 cents at $4.09-1/2 per bushel.
Traders were awaiting final results due after the close of
trading from a U.S. spring wheat tour in North Dakota that
pointed to lower yields this year.
(Additonal reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Gus Trompiz
in Paris; Editing by David Evans and Dan Grebler)