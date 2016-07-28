(Updates U.S. market activity to close)
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, July 28 U.S. corn and soybean futures
eased on Thursday, pressured by ample existing supplies and
largely favorable growing conditions that will likely lead to
huge harvests this autumn, traders and analysts said.
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures led the declines,
with technical selling weighing further after prices failed to
rise above their 10-day moving average.
CBOT December corn futures settled 4-1/4 cents lower
at $3.38-3/4 per bushel. Prices trimmed their losses late in the
session but the declines of roughly 1 percent were biggest in a
week. CBOT November soybeans finished down 8 cents at
$9.78, after rising the past two sessions.
U.S. Department of Agriculture weekly U.S. export sales for
the current marketing season of a negative 1,400 tonnes of
soybeans were below expectations for sales of 250,000 to 450,000
tonnes. Export sales of 438,800 tonnes of corn were within the
range of estimates.
"The export sales were a little disappointing," said Ted
Seifried, analyst at brokerage the Zaner Group.
Seifried added that some traders were betting the USDA will
boost corn yield estimates in its monthly supply and demand
report due on Aug. 12 due to historically high U.S. crop
condition ratings.
Plentiful rain this summer has developing corn and soy crops
in good shape, boosting yield potential. The Commodity Weather
Group in a note to clients said showers expected during the next
15 days should aid much of the U.S. crops.
"Soybean plants are in an excellent condition so far,"
Commerzbank analysts said in a note. "Concerns about yield
losses therefore seem overstated, particularly since the weather
outlook can change again quickly."
Wheat futures also were lower but holding just above their
nine-year lows from earlier this month. CBOT September wheat
declined 4-1/2 cents to $4.10-1/4 per bushel, notching
their third straight session of lower prices.
After the close of trading, an annual tour of the top spring
wheat growing state of North Dakota projected wheat yields there
would be lower than the record-large yields seen in 2015.
(Additonal reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Gus Trompiz
in Paris; editing by Dan Grebler and Marguerita Choy)