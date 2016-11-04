(Updates U.S. market activity to close, adds analyst comments,
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO Nov 4 U.S. soybean, wheat and corn
futures were slightly higher on Friday, boosted by light
investment fund buying ahead of next week's presidential
election and U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly supply and
demand data, traders said.
Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures fell sharply
for the week, despite Friday's modest gains, while wheat futures
rose for the first time in three weeks. Traders were largely
squaring their positions ahead of the U.S. election on Tuesday
and USDA report due on Wednesday.
"The market is going nowhere fast," EFG Group analyst Tom
Fritz said.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected the USDA to raise its
forecast for U.S. soybean production to a new record high and
slightly reduce its outlook for U.S. corn output. Analysts also
predicted the USDA would narrowly increase U.S. wheat ending
stocks.
"Expectations for an upgrade to (already high) U.S. yields
remain a handbrake on the market," said Tobin Gorey, director of
agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
referring to soybeans.
CBOT January soybean futures settled 1-1/4 cents
higher at $9.90-3/4 per bushel, rebounding from Wednesday's
two-week low. Soy prices on a continuous chart eased 2
percent for the week, their largest weekly decline since August.
CBOT December corn settled 3/4 cent higher at
$3.84-3/4 per bushel, also shedding about 2 percent for the
week. CBOT December wheat finished 2-1/4 cents higher at
$4.14-1/4, gaining 1.2 percent for the week.
Investment funds bought modest amounts of soybeans, corn,
wheat and soymeal and were net sellers in soyoil futures, trade
sources said.
"Corn traded both sides of unchanged in quiet fashion,
without much news to move us," ED&F Man Capital analyst Charlie
Sernatinger said in a note to clients.
The dollar trimmed earlier gains against a basket of
currencies, following monthly U.S. jobs data indicating a solid
pace of hiring that analysts said could tip the Federal Reserve
towards an interest rate rise in December, barring a contentious
election result.
"Markets are now in a highly cautious mood before the
uncertain U.S. election," French consultancy Agritel said in a
note.
