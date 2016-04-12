* Traders expect U.S. crop report to trim soy stocks
estimate
* Rains delay Argentine harvests
* Brazil's currency rises, making exports less attractive
(Updates with U.S. trading, changes byline, dateline from
LONDON)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, April 12 U.S. soybean futures climbed
to an eight-month high on Tuesday on hopes that export demand
could improve due to harvest delays in Argentina and strength in
the currency of Brazil, another key exporter.
Rains stalling Argentina's harvest could shift some sales to
the United States, while the rise in Brazil's real makes exports
less attractive in local currency terms, traders said. Both
countries compete with the United States for business on the
world market.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture could add support to
soybean prices with a monthly supply and demand report due out
at 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT), traders said. The agency is expected
to trim its estimate for U.S. soybean inventories, according to
a Reuters poll of analysts.
"Bulls are hoping to see the USDA lower their ending stock
estimate on a slight improvement in demand," said Kevin Van
Trump, president of Missouri-based consultancy Farm Direction.
May soybeans at the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.8
percent at $9.35-1/2 a bushel by 10:20 a.m. CDT after rising to
a peak of $9.37-1/4, the highest for the most-active contract
since Aug. 12.
Wheat and corn futures also rose as the dollar touched its
lowest level in nearly eight months against a basket of
currencies. Weakness in the dollar makes U.S. farm products more
attractive to overseas buyers.
Most-active May corn jumped 2 percent to $3.63-3/4 a
bushel, and May wheat was up 1.6 percent at $4.54-1/2 a
bushel at the CBOT.
Dealers said adverse weather in Brazil provided some support
for the corn market.
"The hot, dry conditions in Brazil are getting much more
attention as it is thought these will in fact reduce yields,"
said Karl Setzer, risk management team leader for MaxYield
Cooperative in Iowa.
Forecasts for a record winter corn crop in Brazil look
overly optimistic after summer rains ended sooner than expected
with the weakening of El Nino weather patterns, which could
prolong the country's recently aggressive imports of the grain.
In the United States, the USDA on Monday rated 56 percent of
the nation's winter wheat crop as good to excellent, down 3
percent from last week and below analysts' estimates.
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 363.75 7.00 2.0% -13.8%
CBOT soy 935.50 7.25 0.8% -28.7%
CBOT meal 284.50 4.40 1.6% -35.0%
CBOT soyoil 33.77 -0.13 -0.4% -13.0%
CBOT wheat 454.50 7.25 1.6% -24.9%
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Naveen Thukral
in Singapore and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Susan
Thomas and Lisa Von Ahn)