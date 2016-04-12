* Traders expect U.S. crop report to trim soy stocks estimate * Rains delay Argentine harvests * Brazil's currency rises, making exports less attractive (Updates with U.S. trading, changes byline, dateline from LONDON) By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, April 12 U.S. soybean futures climbed to an eight-month high on Tuesday on hopes that export demand could improve due to harvest delays in Argentina and strength in the currency of Brazil, another key exporter. Rains stalling Argentina's harvest could shift some sales to the United States, while the rise in Brazil's real makes exports less attractive in local currency terms, traders said. Both countries compete with the United States for business on the world market. The U.S. Department of Agriculture could add support to soybean prices with a monthly supply and demand report due out at 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT), traders said. The agency is expected to trim its estimate for U.S. soybean inventories, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. "Bulls are hoping to see the USDA lower their ending stock estimate on a slight improvement in demand," said Kevin Van Trump, president of Missouri-based consultancy Farm Direction. May soybeans at the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.8 percent at $9.35-1/2 a bushel by 10:20 a.m. CDT after rising to a peak of $9.37-1/4, the highest for the most-active contract since Aug. 12. Wheat and corn futures also rose as the dollar touched its lowest level in nearly eight months against a basket of currencies. Weakness in the dollar makes U.S. farm products more attractive to overseas buyers. Most-active May corn jumped 2 percent to $3.63-3/4 a bushel, and May wheat was up 1.6 percent at $4.54-1/2 a bushel at the CBOT. Dealers said adverse weather in Brazil provided some support for the corn market. "The hot, dry conditions in Brazil are getting much more attention as it is thought these will in fact reduce yields," said Karl Setzer, risk management team leader for MaxYield Cooperative in Iowa. Forecasts for a record winter corn crop in Brazil look overly optimistic after summer rains ended sooner than expected with the weakening of El Nino weather patterns, which could prolong the country's recently aggressive imports of the grain. In the United States, the USDA on Monday rated 56 percent of the nation's winter wheat crop as good to excellent, down 3 percent from last week and below analysts' estimates. LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 363.75 7.00 2.0% -13.8% CBOT soy 935.50 7.25 0.8% -28.7% CBOT meal 284.50 4.40 1.6% -35.0% CBOT soyoil 33.77 -0.13 -0.4% -13.0% CBOT wheat 454.50 7.25 1.6% -24.9% (Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Susan Thomas and Lisa Von Ahn)