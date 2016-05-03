(Updates with closing prices, details from wheat tour)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO May 3 Chicago Board of Trade corn,
soybean and wheat futures fell on Tuesday, pressured by a round
of profit taking and technical sales, traders said.
Soybeans set back from a 15-month high hit during the
overnight session while corn and wheat faced resistance after
failing to take out last week's peaks, sparking a sell-off led
by investment funds.
"The funds giveth and the funds taketh away," said Bill
Gentry, a broker at Risk Management Commodities in Lafayette,
Indiana. "We have had several up days. This is a technical
correction."
Wheat and corn futures, which faced additional pressure from
a bearish fundamental picture amid improving U.S crop conditions
and a fast pace of planting, notched the biggest declines.
CBOT July corn futures dropped 12 cents at $3.79-3/4 a
bushel and CBOT July soft red winter wheat was 17 cents
lower at $4.70-3/4 a bushel.
CBOT July soybeans were 13-3/4 cents weaker at $10.30
a bushel.
"There is just nothing bullish on corn and wheat," said Dan
Cekander of DC Analysis. Corn is just off to a good start, and
the wheat ratings keep getting better. You have gotten to a
point where it is even hard to hold (up) the beans."
CBOT soft red winter wheat hit its lowest since April
18 and corn its lowest since April 25.
The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday said
good-to-excellent ratings for the winter wheat crop rose 2
percentage points to 61 percent in the week ended May 1.
Early results from the Wheat Quality Council's annual tour
of Kansas showed that yield prospects for the hard red winter
wheat crop in northern parts of the state were better than
average.
USDA also said corn planting advanced 15 percentage points
to 45 percent complete, well ahead of the five-year average of
30 percent.
Declines in soybeans were kept in check by concerns about
production in South America, which could boost export demand for
U.S. supplies.
Closely watched crop forecaster Informa Economics on Tuesday
lowered its outlook for the Argentine bean crop to 55.0 million
tonnes from 59.5 million. It also trimmed its Brazil soybean
production view to 100.1 million tonnes from 100.5 million.
Argentina lost an estimated 9 million tonnes of soybeans in
April storms that swamped the Pampas farm belt, an analyst with
the state weather agency said on Monday.
(Additonal reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago, Naveen
Thukral in Singapore and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by David
Evans, James Dalgleish and Marguerita Choy)