* Corn snaps five-session rally, fails to hold above $4
* Soybeans, wheat also trade lower
* U.S. dollar index nears two-month high
(Adds closing prices, fund selling, details on U.S. farmers
planting more acres)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, May 19 U.S. grain and soybean futures
dropped to their lowest levels in about a week on Thursday as
gains in the dollar prompted investors to take profits out of
commodities after recent rallies.
Broad-based selling hit the sector as the dollar firmed on
expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise U.S. interest
rates in the near term.
Commodity funds, which have recently helped drive up grain
futures with heavy buying, were net sellers of up to 15,000
contracts of corn, 2,000 contracts of soybeans and 7,000
contracts of wheat at the Chicago Board of Trade, traders said.
Such outside investors will be sidelined until the dollar
rally abates, said Rich Feltes, analyst for broker R.J. O'Brien.
"Look for ag markets to stay under pressure," he advised
traders.
The most-active corn contract on the CBOT slid 9-1/2
cents, or 2.3 percent, to $3.90 a bushel. Wheat gave up
11-1/4 cents, or 2.3 percent, to $4.68-3/4 a bushel, and
soybeans dipped 3-3/4 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $10.71-1/2
a bushel.
Soybeans fell after the front-month contract on
Wednesday touched levels not seen since September 2014, while
nearby corn retreated a day after touching its
second-highest level since July.
Recent rallies in soybean futures, driven by fund buying and
worries about crop damage in South America, are likely to
encourage U.S. farmers to plant more of the oilseed this spring.
They may also prompt growers to devote additional acreage to
corn.
But soybean futures "are beginning to look a bit tired" for
now, said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity
Brokerage in Iowa.
The stronger U.S. dollar makes commodities, traded on a
dollar basis, more expensive for buyers holding other
currencies. The dollar index, measured against a basket
of currencies, hit a near two-month high, furthering its gains
from the previous session.
Large global grain supplies added further pressure.
"Wheat bears continue to talk about a glut of cheap feed
wheat and how both global and domestic supplies are ridiculously
large," said Kevin Van Trump, chief executive of Missouri
agricultural consultancy Farm Direction.
Most-active July soymeal settled up $5.40 at $378.10
per short ton after a seesaw session, rallying to a contract
high of $378.50 in the final minutes of trade on technical
buying and anticipated tightness due to problems with
Argentina's soy crop.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek, editing by G Crosse)