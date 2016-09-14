(Rewrites after closing, adds analyst quote)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Sept 14 U.S. wheat and corn futures
firmed slightly on Wednesday, supported by a round of bargain
buying, traders said.
Wheat received additional support from a weakening dollar
and hopes that export demand for U.S. supplies will perk up in
the coming weeks amid a production shortfall in Europe.
Export demand also provided underlying support to soybeans,
but the oilseed closed lower on the expectations for a record
harvest that have anchored prices for weeks.
"The U.S. export program had some positive news hit the
wires overnight, with France reinforcing their lack of available
wheat for export and Argentina waffling on soy export tax cuts,
but the beginning of the massive 2016 grain harvest will
continue to weigh heavily on the market," Matt Zeller, director
of market information at INTL FCStone, said in a note to
clients.
Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat
futures rose 2 cents to close at $4.03 a bushel and CBOT
December corn rose 1-3/4 cents to $3.31-3/4 a bushel.
France, Europe's largest grain producer, harvested 28.5
million tonnes of soft wheat this year, down from a record 40.9
million in 2015, FranceAgriMer said on Wednesday after adverse
spring weather hampered crop development.
CBOT November soybeans dropped 1-1/4 cents to
$9.42-3/4 a bushel.
Uncertainty about Argentina's plans for soybean exports
limited the decline in soy futures.
Argentina's government is mulling postponing a tax cut
planned for next year on soy exports, cabinet chief Marcos Pena
said on Tuesday, as a recession in Latin America's third largest
economy eats into fiscal revenue.
Markets slumped earlier this week after the U.S. Department
of Agriculture increased its estimate of a record-large U.S.
soybean yield by more than expected. The USDA also forecast a
record-large U.S. corn crop this year.
