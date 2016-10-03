* Soybeans notch highest since Sept. 23 on technical buying
* Wheat falls after Friday stocks report
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to U.S.
close, adds weekly crop progress)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct 3 U.S. corn futures
jumped to a 10-1/2 week high on Monday, lifted by trades that
simultaneously bought the grain and sold wheat, after last
week's report on supplies by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Chicago wheat slipped, while soybeans rose to their highest
since Sept. 23 on short-covering and gains in soymeal.
The USDA on Friday said U.S. wheat stocks as of Sept. 1 were
the biggest since 1987, while corn supplies were smaller than
expected.
On Monday, the USDA also reported increases in export
inspections for corn and soybeans from the previous week, with a
drop for wheat.
"We know we've sold a lot of corn, a lot of beans," said
Bill Gary, president of Commodity Information Systems in
Oklahoma City. " ... The key is going to be whether we can
maintain this pace."
He added that traders were selling wheat and buying corn or
soybeans in spread trades.
The Chicago Board of Trade's nearby December corn contract
gained 2.8 percent, or 9-1/4 cents, to $3.46 a bushel.
The contract touched $3.47-3/4, the highest for a nearby
contract since July 19. It got a boost from more short-covering
after Friday's weekly U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
report showed funds expanded their net short in corn.
The European Commission on Monday slashed its estimate of
this year's European Union maize harvest for the second month in
a row.
In Friday's crop report, the USDA said 1.738 billion bushels
of corn were in storage on Sept. 1, below analysts'
expectations.
Chicago most active December wheat gave up 1.7 percent
or 6-1/2 cents, to trade at $3.95-1/2 a bushel.
The USDA's larger-than-expected Sept. 1 stocks estimate
pressured wheat, said John Ulrickson, a broker at market
advisory service Money Farm in North Dakota.
Most active November soybeans gained 2.2 percent, or
19 cents, to $9.73 a bushel, helped by technical buying and
short-covering.
After markets closed, the USDA's weekly update on U.S. crop
progress estimated the corn and soybean harvest at 24 percent
and 26 percent complete respectively as of Sunday. Analysts'
estimates of harvest progress ranged from 22 percent to 28
percent for soybeans and from 23 percent to 30 percent for corn.
