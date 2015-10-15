SINGAPORE, Oct 15 U.S. wheat futures lost more ground on Thursday, falling for six out seven sessions under pressure from forecasts of beneficial rains in parts of the U.S. winter crop belt. Soybeans edged higher in early Asian trade on concerns over dryness in Brazil, while corn slid for a second session. FUNDAMENTALS * The wheat market is being weighed down by forecasts for showers next week in portions of the southern U.S. Plains, where dry conditions have hindered wheat planting and germination. * The upside potential in U.S. wheat is likely to be limited because of stiff competition in the international market. * Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, set a tender on Wednesday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Nov. 21-30. The country has awarded most of the tenders this year to European and Black Sea suppliers. * Soybean prices are underpinned by concerns over dryness in Brazil and strong demand from China. * Conditions in Mato Grosso, Brazil's top soybean state, have been dry, while farther south, Rio Grande do Sul has endured excessive rains. * Private exporters reported sales of 235,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery to China during the 2015/16 marketing year that began on Sept. 1. * The U.S. Corn Belt has been mostly dry in recent weeks, ideal for harvest. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 42 percent of the U.S. corn crop was cut as of Sunday, near the five-year average of 43 percent. * Soybean harvest was 62 percent complete, above the five year average of 54 percent, the agency said in its weekly crop progress report. * Commodity funds sold an estimated net 8,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds were net sellers of 5,000 wheat contracts and 4,000 soybean contracts. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares rose on Thursday and the dollar struggled near multi-week lows after weak U.S. economic data added to expectations that the Federal Reserve will delay hiking interest rates. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. Consumer prices Sep 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Oct 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index Oct Grains prices at 0048 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 507.50 -0.75 -0.15% +0.15% 498.18 48 CBOT corn 378.00 -1.00 -0.26% -0.72% 382.75 39 CBOT soy 912.25 1.75 +0.19% +2.79% 880.92 69 CBOT rice $12.06 -$0.08 -0.70% -6.40% $12.86 17 WTI crude $46.33 -$0.31 -0.66% -0.71% $46.06 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.147 $0.011 +0.99% +1.00% USD/AUD 0.731 -0.005 -0.65% -0.27% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)