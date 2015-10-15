* U.S. soybeans gain 0.3 pct on strong Chinese demand * Wheat up after losses, improved weather outlook caps gain (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 15 U.S. soybean futures rose on Thursday with prices underpinned by Chinese buying and concerns over dryness in Brazil, while corn slid for a second session as the weather helped harvesting in the United States. Wheat ticked higher after declining 2.3 percent on Wednesday on pressure from forecasts of beneficial rains in parts of the U.S. winter crop belt. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans had gained 0.3 percent to $9.13-1/4 a bushel by 0214 GMT, while December wheat added 0.2 percent to $5.09 a bushel. December corn gave up 0.3 percent to $3.78 a bushel. "The demand-side for soybeans looks strong as Chinese imports of U.S. soybeans are picking up with Brazil slowing down," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "There is dryness in parts of Brazil, if it remains like that it could hurt yields." The wheat market is being weighed down by forecasts for showers next week in portions of the southern U.S. Plains, where dry conditions have hindered wheat planting and germination. The upside potential in U.S. wheat is likely to be limited because of stiff competition in the international market. Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, set a tender on Wednesday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment from Nov. 21-30. The country has awarded most of the tenders this year to European and Black Sea suppliers. Soybean prices are being supported by concerns over dryness in Brazil and strong demand from China. Conditions in Mato Grosso, Brazil's top soybean state, have been dry, while farther south, Rio Grande do Sul has endured excessive rains. Private exporters reported sales of 235,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for delivery to China during the 2015/16 marketing year that began on Sept. 1. The U.S. Corn Belt has been mostly dry in recent weeks, ideal for harvest. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 42 percent of the U.S. corn crop was cut as of Sunday, near the five-year average of 43 percent. Soybean harvest was 62 percent complete, above the five-year average of 54 percent, the agency said in its weekly crop progress report. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 8,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds were net sellers of 5,000 wheat contracts and 4,000 soybean contracts. Prices at 0214 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 509.00 0.75 +0.15% +0.44% 498.23 51 CBOT corn 378.00 -1.00 -0.26% -0.72% 382.75 39 CBOT soy 913.25 2.75 +0.30% +2.90% 880.95 69 CBOT rice $12.07 -$0.08 -0.66% -6.36% $12.86 17 WTI crude $46.54 -$0.10 -0.21% -0.26% $46.07 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.147 $0.012 +1.03% +1.04% USD/AUD 0.733 -0.003 -0.37% +0.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)