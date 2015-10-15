* U.S. soybeans gain 0.3 pct on strong Chinese demand
* Wheat up after losses, improved weather outlook caps gain
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 15 U.S. soybean futures rose on
Thursday with prices underpinned by Chinese buying and concerns
over dryness in Brazil, while corn slid for a second session as
the weather helped harvesting in the United States.
Wheat ticked higher after declining 2.3 percent on Wednesday
on pressure from forecasts of beneficial rains in parts of the
U.S. winter crop belt.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans had gained
0.3 percent to $9.13-1/4 a bushel by 0214 GMT, while December
wheat added 0.2 percent to $5.09 a bushel. December corn
gave up 0.3 percent to $3.78 a bushel.
"The demand-side for soybeans looks strong as Chinese
imports of U.S. soybeans are picking up with Brazil slowing
down," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
"There is dryness in parts of Brazil, if it remains like
that it could hurt yields."
The wheat market is being weighed down by forecasts for
showers next week in portions of the southern U.S. Plains, where
dry conditions have hindered wheat planting and germination.
The upside potential in U.S. wheat is likely to be limited
because of stiff competition in the international market.
Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, set a tender on
Wednesday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global
suppliers for shipment from Nov. 21-30. The country has awarded
most of the tenders this year to European and Black Sea
suppliers.
Soybean prices are being supported by concerns over dryness
in Brazil and strong demand from China.
Conditions in Mato Grosso, Brazil's top soybean state, have
been dry, while farther south, Rio Grande do Sul has endured
excessive rains.
Private exporters reported sales of 235,000 tonnes of U.S.
soybeans for delivery to China during the 2015/16 marketing year
that began on Sept. 1.
The U.S. Corn Belt has been mostly dry in recent weeks,
ideal for harvest. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 42
percent of the U.S. corn crop was cut as of Sunday, near the
five-year average of 43 percent.
Soybean harvest was 62 percent complete, above the five-year
average of 54 percent, the agency said in its weekly crop
progress report.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 8,000 Chicago Board of
Trade corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds
were net sellers of 5,000 wheat contracts and
4,000 soybean contracts.
Prices at 0214 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 509.00 0.75 +0.15% +0.44% 498.23 51
CBOT corn 378.00 -1.00 -0.26% -0.72% 382.75 39
CBOT soy 913.25 2.75 +0.30% +2.90% 880.95 69
CBOT rice $12.07 -$0.08 -0.66% -6.36% $12.86 17
WTI crude $46.54 -$0.10 -0.21% -0.26% $46.07 47
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.147 $0.012 +1.03% +1.04%
USD/AUD 0.733 -0.003 -0.37% +0.01%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)