SINGAPORE, Oct 16 Chicago wheat futures slid for a third consecutive session on Friday with the market on track for a second week of decline on pressure from plentiful global supplies and poor demand for U.S. shipments. Corn is also down for a second week as the harvest of a near record crop drags down the market, while soybeans edged higher on bargain buying after declining marginally in the past two days. FUNDAMENTALS * Abundant world wheat supplies are providing headwinds to the global the wheat market. * U.S. wheat failed to win business in Egypt, the world's top importer. The country bought 240,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian wheat in a tender for Nov. 21-30 shipment. * Consultancy Strategie Grains raised its estimate of this year's soft wheat harvest in the European Union by 2 million tonnes to a record 149.5 million tonnes due to better than expected crops in the Baltic States, France, Britain and Germany. * The EU soft wheat crop would now be 400,000 tonnes above a previous record volume harvested last year, the French consultancy said in a monthly report released on Thursday. * Traders continue to monitor weather in South America, where farmers are planting soybeans. Conditions have been dry in Brazil's top soybean state of Mato Grosso. But it is too early for dryness to curtail Brazilian soybean acreage. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture has projected the 2015-2016 Brazilian soybean harvest at a record high of 100 million tonnes. * Argentine farmers are expected to sow 20.5 million hectares with soybeans in the 2015/16 season, up from 20.2 million in the previous crop year, the Rosario grains exchange said in its monthly report. * The National Oilseed Processors Association said on Thursday that its members crushed 27 percent more soybeans during September than a year earlier as a speedy harvest provided plants with more crushing supplies. * NOPA, the largest U.S. trade group for oilseed processors, reported a monthly crush of 126.704 million bushels, which was smaller than market forecasts but still the busiest September since 2007. * Commodity funds sold an estimated net 7,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds were also net sellers of 6,000 corn contracts and 3,000 wheat contracts. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares got a bright start on Friday, catching some of Wall Street's shine after upbeat U.S. price and jobless claims data calmed some recent concerns about the strength of the U.S. economy. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Aug 0900 Euro zone Inflation final Sep 1315 U.S. Industrial output Sep 1400 U.S. JOLTS job openings Aug 1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Oct Grains prices at 0048 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 501.75 -0.75 -0.15% -3.32% 498.97 43 CBOT corn 375.25 -0.25 -0.07% -2.41% 383.04 35 CBOT soy 906.75 1.50 +0.17% -0.79% 881.95 62 CBOT rice $12.35 $0.07 +0.57% -1.95% $12.88 31 WTI crude $46.86 $0.48 +1.03% +0.47% $46.06 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.137 $0.001 +0.11% +0.12% USD/AUD 0.730 -0.006 -0.80% -0.42% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)