* Wheat down 2.4 pct in two straight weeks of decline * Improved outlook for U.S. wheat crop, abundant supplies (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 16 Chicago wheat futures slid for a third straight session on Friday with the market on track for a second week of declines, pressured by an improved outlook for the U.S. winter crop and plentiful global supplies. Corn is also down for a second week as the harvest of a near-record U.S. crop drags down the market, while soybeans rose around half a percent on bargain-buying after declining marginally in the past two days. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat has given up 1.6 percent this week, while corn is down almost 2 percent. "Weather forecasters and models both suggest some relieving rainfall in the next week or so (for U.S. winter wheat)," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note. "The trade, consequently, is unlikely to bid prices higher when a still nascent problem might be eliminated by a single rain event." In addition, abundant world wheat supplies are providing headwinds to the global wheat market. U.S. wheat failed to win business in Egypt, the world's top importer. The country bought 240,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian wheat in a tender for Nov. 21-30 shipment. Consultancy Strategie Grains raised its estimate of this year's soft wheat harvest in the European Union by 2 million tonnes to a record 149.5 million tonnes due to better than expected crops in the Baltic States, France, Britain and Germany. November soybeans have gained 2.7 percent this week, adding to last week's rally on concerns over dryness in parts of Brazil. But analysts say it is too early for dryness to curtail Brazilian soybean acreage. Traders continue to monitor weather in South America, where farmers are planting soybeans. Conditions have been dry in Brazil's top soybean state of Mato Grosso. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has projected the 2015-2016 Brazilian soybean harvest at a record high of 100 million tonnes. The National Oilseed Processors Association said on Thursday that its members crushed 27 percent more soybeans during September than a year earlier as a speedy harvest provided plants with more crushing supplies. NOPA, the largest U.S. trade group for oilseed processors, reported a monthly crush of 126.704 million bushels, which was smaller than market forecasts but still the busiest September since 2007. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 7,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds were also net sellers of 6,000 corn contracts and 3,000 wheat contracts. Prices at 0216 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 500.75 -1.75 -0.35% -3.52% 498.93 42 CBOT corn 375.50 0.00 +0.00% -2.34% 383.05 35 CBOT soy 909.75 4.50 +0.50% -0.46% 882.05 64 CBOT rice $12.35 $0.07 +0.57% -1.95% $12.88 31 WTI crude $46.96 $0.58 +1.25% +0.69% $46.07 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.137 $0.002 +0.13% +0.14% USD/AUD 0.730 -0.006 -0.82% -0.44% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)