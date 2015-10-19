* Wheat hits lowest since Sept. 21 on abundant supplies * Forecast of rainfall in U.S. grain belt adds pressure (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 19 U.S. wheat futures lost more ground on Monday, falling for a fourth consecutive session to a one-month low as plentiful global supplies continued to drag down prices. Corn also eased, with the harvest of a near-record U.S. crop adding pressure on prices. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat fell as much as 1 percent to $4.87-1/2 a bushel, the lowest since Sept. 21 and corn gave up 0.7 percent to $3.74-1/4 a bushel. November soybeans gained 0.1 percent to $8.98-3/4 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has projected that global wheat stockpiles will total 228.5 million tonnes by the end of the 2015/16 marketing year, a record high. Some weather forecasts predicted showers this week that should boost newly-planted winter wheat fields in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, and encourage producers who have been delaying seeding because of dry soils. "Weather forecasters and models continue to suggest some relieving rainfall this week and possibly next," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note. "Markets are treating these events now as having a higher probability so prices have fallen." Consultancy Strategie Grains raised its estimate of this year's soft wheat harvest in the European Union by 2 million tonnes to a record 149.5 million tonnes due to better than expected crops in the Baltic States, France, Britain and Germany. The USDA on Friday reported weekly U.S. soybean export sales at nearly 1.5 million tonnes, near the high end of trade expectations. Weather forecasts called for mostly dry conditions in the U.S. Corn Belt early this week, allowing the harvest of soybeans and corn to progress. The USDA reported soybean harvest progress at 62 percent and corn progress at 42 percent as of Oct. 11. Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Oct. 13, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans. Prices at 0154 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 488.00 -4.25 -0.86% -2.89% 500.57 34 CBOT corn 374.25 -2.50 -0.66% -0.33% 383.93 35 CBOT soy 898.75 0.50 +0.06% -0.72% 883.93 54 CBOT rice $12.15 $0.04 +0.29% -1.10% $12.88 26 WTI crude $47.09 -$0.17 -0.36% +1.53% $46.11 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.137 $0.002 +0.21% -0.11% USD/AUD 0.724 -0.001 -0.21% -1.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies and Richard Pullin)