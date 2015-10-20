SINGAPORE, Oct 20 Chicago corn lost more ground on Tuesday, dropping to its lowest since Sept. 11 following a government report showing the U.S. harvest is progressing at an above average pace. Wheat slid for a fifth consecutive session to trade near Monday's one-month low on forecasts of beneficial rains in parts of U.S. and Russian grain producing regions. FUNDAMENTALS * Farmers had finished harvested 59 percent of the corn crop as of Oct. 18, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said after the market closed on Monday. This compares with 42 percent of the crop harvested a week ago and is above five-year average pace of 54 percent. * U.S. soybean harvest was 77 percent complete, up from 62 percent a week ago and higher than the five-year average of 68 percent, the USDA said in its weekly crop progress report. * The market had expected the report to show corn harvest was 59 percent complete and soybean harvest at 79 percent over. * Showers this week were likely to benefit parched wheat fields in Russia and the southern U.S. Plains, while precipitation next week in northern Brazil should aid recently planted soybeans, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note. * Still, Australia's 2015/16 wheat crop will be lower than previously expected at around 24 million tonnes, Jammie Penm, chief commodity analyst for the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences, said on Monday. * Forecasts for the upcoming wheat crop in Australia, one of the world's biggest exporters of the cereal, have been falling as dryness linked to an El Nino weather pattern and above-normal temperatures hurt the crop in its crucial phase of development. * Soybeans found little support from a separate USDA announcement that said 2.36 million tonnes of the beans were inspected for export last week, above analyst expectations that ranged from 1.2 million to 1.8 million tonnes. Wheat and corn export inspections were both below analyst estimates. * The CME Group Inc CME.O plans to raise transaction fees on a host of products starting Jan. 1, 2016, pending regulatory approval, the exchange said on Monday. MARKET NEWS * Asian equities dipped early on Tuesday after commodity prices slid in wake of China growth woes and dampened risk sentiment, while the euro hovered near a 10-day low ahead of a European Central Bank meeting that could open the door for more monetary easing. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices Sep 0800 Euro zone Current account Aug 1230 U.S. Housing starts Sep 1230 U.S. Building permits Sep Grains prices at 0035 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 485.00 -0.75 -0.15% -3.48% 500.47 32 CBOT corn 372.25 -0.75 -0.20% -0.87% 383.87 33 CBOT soy 892.75 1.75 +0.20% -1.38% 883.73 48 CBOT rice $12.16 $0.05 +0.45% -0.98% $12.88 27 WTI crude $46.17 $0.28 +0.61% -2.31% $46.08 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.133 -$0.002 -0.15% -0.47% USD/AUD 0.727 0.001 +0.12% -0.82% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)