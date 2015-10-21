SINGAPORE, Oct 21 U.S. corn and wheat futures rose for a second session on Wednesday as both markets continued to recover from lows on the back of end-user demand and concerns over dry weather in the Black Sea region. Corn hit a five-week low on Tuesday, while wheat slid to a one-month low with pressure from ample global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Investors were balancing huge global stockpiles with potentially adverse growing conditions in the United States, Russia and Brazil. * Spot basis bids for corn were steady to firm in the U.S. Midwest on Tuesday amid thin farmer offerings. * Still, corn prices remain anchored by the rapidly advancing harvest, which was progressing faster than the five-year average pace under mostly dry field conditions, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed late on Monday. * For wheat, crop concerns are mounting in the Black Sea region. * Russian farmers have delayed winter grain sowing due to dry weather in several regions, analysts and traders said on Tuesday, signalling higher risks for next year's crop in one of the world's key wheat exporters. * A lack of rain has been reported since September by some of Russia's southern regions, the main areas for wheat exports to North Africa and the Middle East. * Ukraine's winter wheat acreage could shrink by more than 10 percent because of a severe drought, though recent rain may help weak crops survive the approaching winter, the country's agriculture minister said on Tuesday. * Commodity funds bought an estimated net 8,500 CBOT corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds were also net buyers of 7,000 soybean contracts and 3,500 wheat contracts. MARKET NEWS * Asian equities got off to a sluggish start on Wednesday as concerns about corporate earnings hobbled Wall Street while investors counted down to the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the week. DATA AHEAD (GMT) No major data expected on Wednesday. Prices at 0052 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 493.25 2.00 +0.41% +0.20% 501.10 41 CBOT corn 378.00 1.25 +0.33% +0.33% 384.22 44 CBOT soy 897.00 1.00 +0.11% -0.14% 884.27 53 CBOT rice $12.20 $0.03 +0.21% +0.74% $12.87 30 WTI crude $45.95 -$0.34 -0.73% +0.13% $46.12 45 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.136 $0.001 +0.08% -0.24% USD/AUD 0.727 0.001 +0.15% -0.79% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)