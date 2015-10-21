SINGAPORE, Oct 21 U.S. corn and wheat futures
rose for a second session on Wednesday as both markets continued
to recover from lows on the back of end-user demand and concerns
over dry weather in the Black Sea region.
Corn hit a five-week low on Tuesday, while wheat slid to a
one-month low with pressure from ample global supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Investors were balancing huge global stockpiles with
potentially adverse growing conditions in the United States,
Russia and Brazil.
* Spot basis bids for corn were steady to firm in the U.S.
Midwest on Tuesday amid thin farmer offerings.
* Still, corn prices remain anchored by the rapidly
advancing harvest, which was progressing faster than the
five-year average pace under mostly dry field conditions, U.S.
Department of Agriculture data showed late on Monday.
* For wheat, crop concerns are mounting in the Black Sea
region.
* Russian farmers have delayed winter grain sowing due to
dry weather in several regions, analysts and traders said on
Tuesday, signalling higher risks for next year's crop in one of
the world's key wheat exporters.
* A lack of rain has been reported since September by some
of Russia's southern regions, the main areas for wheat exports
to North Africa and the Middle East.
* Ukraine's winter wheat acreage could shrink by more than
10 percent because of a severe drought, though recent rain may
help weak crops survive the approaching winter, the country's
agriculture minister said on Tuesday.
* Commodity funds bought an estimated net 8,500 CBOT corn
contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds were also
net buyers of 7,000 soybean contracts and 3,500 wheat contracts.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian equities got off to a sluggish start on Wednesday as
concerns about corporate earnings hobbled Wall Street while
investors counted down to the European Central Bank's policy
meeting later in the week.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
No major data expected on Wednesday.
Prices at 0052 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 493.25 2.00 +0.41% +0.20% 501.10 41
CBOT corn 378.00 1.25 +0.33% +0.33% 384.22 44
CBOT soy 897.00 1.00 +0.11% -0.14% 884.27 53
CBOT rice $12.20 $0.03 +0.21% +0.74% $12.87 30
WTI crude $45.95 -$0.34 -0.73% +0.13% $46.12 45
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.136 $0.001 +0.08% -0.24%
USD/AUD 0.727 0.001 +0.15% -0.79%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)