* Corn, wheat firm on end-user demand, slow farmer selling
* Recovery in prices to be capped by abundant global
supplies
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 21 U.S. corn and wheat futures
rose for a second session on Wednesday as both markets continued
to recover from lows on the back of end-user demand and concerns
over dry weather in the Black Sea region.
Soybeans edged higher on hopes of strong demand led by
China, the world's top importer.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn gained 0.3
percent to $3.78 a bushel by 0325 GMT, while December wheat
added 0.1 percent to $4.91-3/4 a bushel. November soybeans
rose 0.2 percent to $8.97-3/4 a bushel.
Corn hit a five-week low on Tuesday, while wheat slid to a
one-month low with pressure from ample global supplies.
Investors were balancing huge global stockpiles with
potentially adverse growing conditions in the United States,
Russia and Brazil.
Spot basis bids for corn were steady to firm in the U.S.
Midwest on Tuesday amid thin farmer offerings. Slow farmer
selling and higher demand from livestock producers are
underpinning grain prices.
Corn prices remain anchored by the rapidly advancing
harvest, which was progressing faster than the five-year average
pace under mostly dry field conditions, U.S. Department of
Agriculture data showed late on Monday.
For wheat, crop concerns are mounting in the Black Sea
region.
"We still have issues with lingering dryness in the Black
Sea region," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at
ANZ Bank.
"It is now starting to get to a point where the market is
getting concerned. In addition, you have dryness in Brazil."
Russian farmers have delayed winter grain sowing due to dry
weather, analysts and traders said on Tuesday, signalling higher
risks for next year's crop in one of the world's key wheat
exporters.
A lack of rain has been reported since September by some of
Russia's southern regions, the main areas for wheat exports to
North Africa and the Middle East.
Ukraine's winter wheat acreage could shrink by more than 10
percent because of a severe drought, though recent rain may help
weak crops survive the approaching winter, the country's
agriculture minister said.
Commodity funds bought an estimated net 8,500 CBOT corn
contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds were also
net buyers of 7,000 soybean contracts and 3,500 wheat contracts.
Prices at 0325 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 491.75 0.50 +0.10% -0.10% 501.05 38
CBOT corn 378.00 1.25 +0.33% +0.33% 384.22 42
CBOT soy 897.75 1.75 +0.20% -0.06% 884.29 53
CBOT rice $12.24 $0.06 +0.53% +1.07% $12.87 33
WTI crude $46.05 -$0.24 -0.52% +0.35% $46.12 46
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.136 $0.001 +0.12% -0.19%
USD/AUD 0.727 0.001 +0.14% -0.81%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin and Ed
Davies)