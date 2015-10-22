SINGAPORE, Oct 22 U.S. soybean futures rose for
a third straight session on Thursday underpinned by expectations
of strong demand from China, but forecasts of record output in
rival exporter Brazil capped gains.
Wheat edged higher as dry weather in the Black Sea region
raised concerns over supplies in 2016, while corn climbed to a
one-week high amid slow farmer sales in the United States.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Exporters struck deals to sell 40,000 tonnes of U.S.
soybean oil, including 20,000 to China and 20,000 to unknown
destinations, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
* China's deals to buy soyoil come after
higher-than-expected soybean sales reported earlier this week.
The contracts fuelled hope among traders that Chinese demand is
strengthening.
* The USDA said on Monday that exporters had sold 238,000
tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and on Tuesday reported sales
of 132,000 tonnes to the country, the top importer of the
oilseed.
* The USDA, in a monthly crop report due on Nov. 10, may
increase its estimates for China's soybean imports due to
improved demand, said Rich Feltes, head of 'market insight' for
broker RJ O'Brien.
* Still, the United States is likely to face stiff
competition in the export market with forecasts of record
production in Brazil.
* Brazil's soybean crop that is currently being planted is
expected to produce a record 100.6 million tonne harvest in the
first half of 2016, up from the 96.2 million tonnes harvested in
early 2015, local analyst Agroconsult said on Wednesday.
* Spot basis bids for soybeans were steady to firm in the
U.S. Midwest on Wednesday, while corn basis bids were mostly
flat. Farmer sales of corn remained slow in general as producers
opted to store harvested supplies and hold out for higher
prices, buoying CBOT prices.
* Commodity funds bought an estimated net 9,000 CBOT corn
contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds were also
net buyers of 9,000 soybean contracts and 5,500 soyoil
contracts.
* A risk from dry weather to wheat crops in Russia and
Ukraine has lent some support to wheat market. However, rains
should bring some relief to crops in the region.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares were on the defensive on Thursday after a
sharp fall in mainland Chinese shares rekindled worries about
the health of China's economy, while investors awaited word from
the European Central Bank on its plans regarding additional
stimulus.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0645 France Business climate Oct
1145 European Central Bank announces policy meeting outcome
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. National Activity index Sep
1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Aug
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Oct
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Sep
1400 U.S. Leading index Sep
Prices at 0104 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 496.75 2.00 +0.40% +2.26% 501.85 45
CBOT corn 382.00 1.25 +0.33% +2.41% 384.61 52
CBOT soy 906.25 1.00 +0.11% +1.71% 885.37 61
CBOT rice $12.21 -$0.05 -0.41% +0.87% $12.86 32
WTI crude $45.35 $0.15 +0.33% -0.44% $46.08 41
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.134 $0.000 -0.04% -0.36%
USD/AUD 0.721 -0.004 -0.61% -1.54%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)