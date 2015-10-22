SINGAPORE, Oct 22 U.S. soybean futures rose for a third straight session on Thursday underpinned by expectations of strong demand from China, but forecasts of record output in rival exporter Brazil capped gains. Wheat edged higher as dry weather in the Black Sea region raised concerns over supplies in 2016, while corn climbed to a one-week high amid slow farmer sales in the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Exporters struck deals to sell 40,000 tonnes of U.S. soybean oil, including 20,000 to China and 20,000 to unknown destinations, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. * China's deals to buy soyoil come after higher-than-expected soybean sales reported earlier this week. The contracts fuelled hope among traders that Chinese demand is strengthening. * The USDA said on Monday that exporters had sold 238,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and on Tuesday reported sales of 132,000 tonnes to the country, the top importer of the oilseed. * The USDA, in a monthly crop report due on Nov. 10, may increase its estimates for China's soybean imports due to improved demand, said Rich Feltes, head of 'market insight' for broker RJ O'Brien. * Still, the United States is likely to face stiff competition in the export market with forecasts of record production in Brazil. * Brazil's soybean crop that is currently being planted is expected to produce a record 100.6 million tonne harvest in the first half of 2016, up from the 96.2 million tonnes harvested in early 2015, local analyst Agroconsult said on Wednesday. * Spot basis bids for soybeans were steady to firm in the U.S. Midwest on Wednesday, while corn basis bids were mostly flat. Farmer sales of corn remained slow in general as producers opted to store harvested supplies and hold out for higher prices, buoying CBOT prices. * Commodity funds bought an estimated net 9,000 CBOT corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds were also net buyers of 9,000 soybean contracts and 5,500 soyoil contracts. * A risk from dry weather to wheat crops in Russia and Ukraine has lent some support to wheat market. However, rains should bring some relief to crops in the region. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares were on the defensive on Thursday after a sharp fall in mainland Chinese shares rekindled worries about the health of China's economy, while investors awaited word from the European Central Bank on its plans regarding additional stimulus. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0645 France Business climate Oct 1145 European Central Bank announces policy meeting outcome 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. National Activity index Sep 1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Aug 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Oct 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Sep 1400 U.S. Leading index Sep Prices at 0104 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 496.75 2.00 +0.40% +2.26% 501.85 45 CBOT corn 382.00 1.25 +0.33% +2.41% 384.61 52 CBOT soy 906.25 1.00 +0.11% +1.71% 885.37 61 CBOT rice $12.21 -$0.05 -0.41% +0.87% $12.86 32 WTI crude $45.35 $0.15 +0.33% -0.44% $46.08 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.134 $0.000 -0.04% -0.36% USD/AUD 0.721 -0.004 -0.61% -1.54% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)