* Soybeans gain more ground on hopes of Chinese demand * Corn hits 1-week top on slow farmer sales, wheat firm (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 22 U.S. soybean futures rose for a third straight session on Thursday on expectations of strong demand from China, but forecasts of record output in rival exporter Brazil capped gains. Wheat edged higher as dry weather in the Black Sea region raised concerns over supplies in 2016, while corn climbed to a one-week high amid slow farmer sales in the United States. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans gained 0.3 percent to $9.07-1/2 a bushel by 0238 GMT, while December wheat added 0.5 percent to $4.97-1/4 a bushel. December corn gained as much as 0.7 percent to $3.82-3/4 a bushel, the highest since Oct. 14. "There was talk about weakness in Chinese demand in August but the fact is that China needs to import beans to meet its demand," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "There is bit more enthusiasm about Chinese demand in the market which is supporting prices." Exporters struck deals to sell 40,000 tonnes of U.S. soybean oil, including 20,000 tonnes to China, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. China's deals to buy soyoil come after higher-than-expected soybean sales reported earlier this week. The contracts fuelled hope among traders that Chinese demand is strengthening. The USDA said on Monday that exporters had sold 238,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and on Tuesday reported sales of 132,000 tonnes to the country, the top importer of the oilseed. The agency, in a monthly crop report due on Nov. 10, may increase its estimates for China's soybean imports due to improved demand, said Rich Feltes, head of 'market insight' for broker RJ O'Brien. Still, the United States is likely to face stiff competition in the export market with forecasts of record production in Brazil. Brazil's soybean crop, which is currently being planted, is expected to produce a record 100.6 million tonne harvest in the first half of 2016, up from the 96.2 million tonnes harvested in early 2015, local analyst Agroconsult said on Wednesday. U.S. farmer sales of corn remained slow in general as producers opted to store harvested supplies and hold out for higher prices, buoying CBOT prices. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 9,000 CBOT corn contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds were also net buyers of 9,000 soybean contracts and 5,500 soyoil contracts. A risk from dry weather to wheat crops in Russia and Ukraine has lent some support to the wheat market. However, rains should bring some relief to crops in the region. Prices at 0238 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 497.25 2.50 +0.51% +2.37% 501.87 46 CBOT corn 382.25 1.50 +0.39% +2.48% 384.62 52 CBOT soy 907.50 2.25 +0.25% +1.85% 885.41 62 CBOT rice $12.23 -$0.03 -0.24% +1.03% $12.86 33 WTI crude $45.43 $0.23 +0.51% -0.26% $46.08 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.134 $0.000 -0.03% -0.34% USD/AUD 0.723 -0.002 -0.34% -1.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)