* Soybeans gain more ground on hopes of Chinese demand
* Corn hits 1-week top on slow farmer sales, wheat firm
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 22 U.S. soybean futures rose for
a third straight session on Thursday on expectations of strong
demand from China, but forecasts of record output in rival
exporter Brazil capped gains.
Wheat edged higher as dry weather in the Black Sea region
raised concerns over supplies in 2016, while corn climbed to a
one-week high amid slow farmer sales in the United States.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans gained 0.3
percent to $9.07-1/2 a bushel by 0238 GMT, while December wheat
added 0.5 percent to $4.97-1/4 a bushel.
December corn gained as much as 0.7 percent to
$3.82-3/4 a bushel, the highest since Oct. 14.
"There was talk about weakness in Chinese demand in August
but the fact is that China needs to import beans to meet its
demand," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National
Australia Bank.
"There is bit more enthusiasm about Chinese demand in the
market which is supporting prices."
Exporters struck deals to sell 40,000 tonnes of U.S. soybean
oil, including 20,000 tonnes to China, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said.
China's deals to buy soyoil come after higher-than-expected
soybean sales reported earlier this week. The contracts fuelled
hope among traders that Chinese demand is strengthening.
The USDA said on Monday that exporters had sold 238,000
tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and on Tuesday reported sales
of 132,000 tonnes to the country, the top importer of the
oilseed.
The agency, in a monthly crop report due on Nov. 10, may
increase its estimates for China's soybean imports due to
improved demand, said Rich Feltes, head of 'market insight' for
broker RJ O'Brien.
Still, the United States is likely to face stiff competition
in the export market with forecasts of record production in
Brazil.
Brazil's soybean crop, which is currently being planted, is
expected to produce a record 100.6 million tonne harvest in the
first half of 2016, up from the 96.2 million tonnes harvested in
early 2015, local analyst Agroconsult said on Wednesday.
U.S. farmer sales of corn remained slow in general as
producers opted to store harvested supplies and hold out for
higher prices, buoying CBOT prices.
Commodity funds bought an estimated net 9,000 CBOT corn
contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds were also
net buyers of 9,000 soybean contracts and 5,500 soyoil
contracts.
A risk from dry weather to wheat crops in Russia and Ukraine
has lent some support to the wheat market. However, rains should
bring some relief to crops in the region.
Prices at 0238 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 497.25 2.50 +0.51% +2.37% 501.87 46
CBOT corn 382.25 1.50 +0.39% +2.48% 384.62 52
CBOT soy 907.50 2.25 +0.25% +1.85% 885.41 62
CBOT rice $12.23 -$0.03 -0.24% +1.03% $12.86 33
WTI crude $45.43 $0.23 +0.51% -0.26% $46.08 42
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.134 $0.000 -0.03% -0.34%
USD/AUD 0.723 -0.002 -0.34% -1.28%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)