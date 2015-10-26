SINGAPORE, Oct 26 U.S. wheat futures rose 1.5 percent on Monday as forecasts of mainly dry weather in much of the U.S. Plains buoyed the market which had dropped for the last three weeks on expectations of rains. Corn and soybeans edged higher on the back of slow farmer sales in the U.S. Midwest. FUNDAMENTALS * Wheat futures are being underpinned by lack of rains in the U.S. Plains which could threaten the winter crop yields. Dry weather in other key exporter Russia is also supporting prices. * French farmers had harvested 58 percent of this year's grain maize crop by Oct. 19 and also completed the same share of soft wheat sowing for next year's harvest, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday. * Spot basis bids for soybeans and corn were firm in the U.S. Midwest on Friday as domestic processors worked to replenish supplies, the harvest wound down and farmer grain sales slowed, dealers said. * Large speculators switched to a net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Oct. 20, regulatory data released on Friday showed. * The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans. MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks on Monday were close to wiping out all their losses since China's shock currency devaluation in August, as global equities rallied after the Chinese central bank cut rates to shore up faltering growth in the world's second-largest economy. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Germany Ifo business climate Oct 1400 U.S. New home sales Sep Grains prices at 0059 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 497.75 7.25 +1.48% +1.43% 502.28 48 CBOT corn 381.25 1.50 +0.39% +0.79% 384.05 49 CBOT soy 897.50 2.00 +0.22% -0.14% 887.31 51 CBOT rice $11.85 -$0.01 -0.08% -2.39% $12.78 22 WTI crude $44.45 -$0.15 -0.34% -2.05% $46.09 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.102 $0.001 +0.05% -0.78% USD/AUD 0.723 0.001 +0.19% +0.31% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)