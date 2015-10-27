SINGAPORE, Oct 27 Chicago wheat edged higher on Tuesday, building on last session's near 4-percent rally on floods in parts of the U.S. wheat producing state of Texas and forecasts for continued dry weather in the Plains. Soybeans eased for a fourth consecutive session and corn dipped, with both markers under pressure from the U.S. harvest progressing ahead of the typical schedule. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. weather is supporting wheat futures as a lack of rain in the U.S. Plains fuelled trader fears of a threat to winter crop yields. Dry weather in Russia, another key exporter, is also supporting prices. * Torrential rain in the wake of Hurricane Patricia has led to flooding across a swath of southern and southeast Texas, but the rains missed dry wheat production areas in Oklahoma and top producer Kansas. * Wheat traders were also monitoring renewed dry weather forecasts in Ukraine. The country received some rainfall last week but traders were concerned it may not be sufficient to compensate for a severe drought that the agriculture minister had said could cause Ukraine's winter wheat acreage to shrink by more than 10 percent. * U.S. farmers finished harvesting 75 percent of the corn, up from 59 percent a week ago and higher than the five-year average of 68 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in its weekly crop progress report. * The soybean harvest was 87 percent complete compared with 77 percent a week ago and above the five-year average of 80 percent, the agency said after the market closed on Monday. * Analysts had expected soybean harvest at 86 percent complete and corn at 74 percent done. * Rain in dry areas in Brazil, which could help bolster the recently planted crop, also pressured soybean prices. * Commodity funds bought an estimated net 11,000 Chicago Board of Trade wheat contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds were also net buyers of 6,000 corn contracts and net sellers of 10,000 soybean contracts. MARKET NEWS * Asian share markets paused for breath on Tuesday after a four-week romp higher, as investors took cover ahead of central bank meetings in the United States and Japan later in the week. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders Sep 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index Aug 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Oct Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting Prices at 0041 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 510.25 1.25 +0.25% +3.97% 502.69 62 CBOT corn 384.25 -0.25 -0.07% +1.59% 384.15 56 CBOT soy 884.50 -0.50 -0.06% -1.59% 886.88 40 CBOT rice $11.85 $0.19 +1.63% -2.39% $12.78 31 WTI crude $43.83 -$0.15 -0.34% -1.73% $46.05 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.105 $0.004 +0.36% -0.47% USD/AUD 0.725 0.003 +0.46% +0.57% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)