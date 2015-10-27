SINGAPORE, Oct 27 Chicago wheat edged higher on
Tuesday, building on last session's near 4-percent rally on
floods in parts of the U.S. wheat producing state of Texas and
forecasts for continued dry weather in the Plains.
Soybeans eased for a fourth consecutive session and corn
dipped, with both markers under pressure from the U.S. harvest
progressing ahead of the typical schedule.
* U.S. weather is supporting wheat futures as a lack of rain
in the U.S. Plains fuelled trader fears of a threat to winter
crop yields. Dry weather in Russia, another key exporter, is
also supporting prices.
* Torrential rain in the wake of Hurricane Patricia has led
to flooding across a swath of southern and southeast Texas, but
the rains missed dry wheat production areas in Oklahoma and top
producer Kansas.
* Wheat traders were also monitoring renewed dry weather
forecasts in Ukraine. The country received some rainfall last
week but traders were concerned it may not be sufficient to
compensate for a severe drought that the agriculture minister
had said could cause Ukraine's winter wheat acreage to shrink by
more than 10 percent.
* U.S. farmers finished harvesting 75 percent of the corn,
up from 59 percent a week ago and higher than the five-year
average of 68 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said
in its weekly crop progress report.
* The soybean harvest was 87 percent complete compared with
77 percent a week ago and above the five-year average of 80
percent, the agency said after the market closed on Monday.
* Analysts had expected soybean harvest at 86 percent
complete and corn at 74 percent done.
* Rain in dry areas in Brazil, which could help bolster the
recently planted crop, also pressured soybean prices.
* Commodity funds bought an estimated net 11,000 Chicago
Board of Trade wheat contracts on Monday, trade sources said.
The funds were also net buyers of 6,000 corn contracts and net
sellers of 10,000 soybean contracts.
* Asian share markets paused for breath on Tuesday after a
four-week romp higher, as investors took cover ahead of central
bank meetings in the United States and Japan later in the week.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)