* Wheat firms, builds on last session's near 4 pct gain * Dry weather in U.S., parts of Black Sea region support * Ahead of schedule U.S. harvest caps gains in corn, soy (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 27 Chicago wheat edged higher on Tuesday, building on last session's near 4-percent rally on floods in parts of the U.S. wheat producing state of Texas and forecasts for continued dry weather in the Plains. Soybeans were little changed after three sessions of decline and corn ticked higher, with both struggling under pressure from the U.S. harvest progressing ahead of the typical schedule. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat rose 0.3 percent to $5.10-1/4 a bushel by 0149 GMT. The market jumped to $5.12 on Monday, its highest since October 15. Corn gained 0.1 percent to $3.84-3/4 a bushel and November soybeans firmed to $8.85-1/4 a bushel. "Dry weather is a concern, Chicago December wheat contract is around $5.10 a bushel and if the dryness in U.S. Plains continues we could see prices above $5.20 a bushel this week," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "Corn is getting some support from the rally in wheat prices but the upside potential is limited because of U.S. harvest pace." U.S. weather is supporting wheat as a lack of rain in the U.S. Plains fuelled trader fears of a threat to winter yields. Dry weather in Russia, another key exporter, is also supporting prices. U.S. winter wheat was rated 47 percent good-to-excellent as compared with 59 a year ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in its weekly crop progress report. Torrential rain in the wake of Hurricane Patricia has led to flooding across a swath of southern and southeast Texas, but the rains missed dry wheat production areas in Oklahoma and top producer Kansas. Wheat traders were also monitoring renewed dry weather forecasts in Ukraine. The country received some rainfall last week but traders were concerned it may not be sufficient to compensate for a severe drought that the agriculture minister had said could cause winter wheat acreage to shrink by more than 10 percent. U.S. farmers finished harvesting 75 percent of the corn, up from 59 percent a week ago and higher than the five-year average of 68 percent, the USDA said. The soybean harvest was 87 percent complete compared with 77 percent a week ago and above the five-year average of 80 percent, the agency said after the market closed on Monday. Rain in dry areas in Brazil, which could help bolster the recently planted crop, also pressured soybean prices. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 11,000 Chicago Board of Trade wheat contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds were also net buyers of 6,000 corn contracts and net sellers of 10,000 soybean contracts. Prices at 0149 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 510.25 1.25 +0.25% +3.97% 502.69 62 CBOT corn 384.75 0.25 +0.07% +1.72% 384.17 56 CBOT soy 885.25 0.25 +0.03% -1.50% 886.90 40 CBOT rice $11.69 $0.03 +0.26% -3.71% $12.77 21 WTI crude $43.81 -$0.17 -0.39% -1.77% $46.05 27 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.105 $0.004 +0.32% -0.51% USD/AUD 0.725 0.004 +0.55% +0.67% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford and Ed Davies)