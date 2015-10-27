* Wheat firms, builds on last session's near 4 pct gain
* Dry weather in U.S., parts of Black Sea region support
* Ahead of schedule U.S. harvest caps gains in corn, soy
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 27 Chicago wheat edged higher on
Tuesday, building on last session's near 4-percent rally on
floods in parts of the U.S. wheat producing state of Texas and
forecasts for continued dry weather in the Plains.
Soybeans were little changed after three sessions of decline
and corn ticked higher, with both struggling under pressure from
the U.S. harvest progressing ahead of the typical schedule.
Chicago Board of Trade December wheat rose 0.3 percent
to $5.10-1/4 a bushel by 0149 GMT. The market jumped to $5.12 on
Monday, its highest since October 15.
Corn gained 0.1 percent to $3.84-3/4 a bushel and
November soybeans firmed to $8.85-1/4 a bushel.
"Dry weather is a concern, Chicago December wheat contract
is around $5.10 a bushel and if the dryness in U.S. Plains
continues we could see prices above $5.20 a bushel this week,"
said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
"Corn is getting some support from the rally in wheat prices
but the upside potential is limited because of U.S. harvest
pace."
U.S. weather is supporting wheat as a lack of rain in the
U.S. Plains fuelled trader fears of a threat to winter yields.
Dry weather in Russia, another key exporter, is also supporting
prices.
U.S. winter wheat was rated 47 percent good-to-excellent as
compared with 59 a year ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
said in its weekly crop progress report.
Torrential rain in the wake of Hurricane Patricia has led to
flooding across a swath of southern and southeast Texas, but the
rains missed dry wheat production areas in Oklahoma and top
producer Kansas.
Wheat traders were also monitoring renewed dry weather
forecasts in Ukraine. The country received some rainfall last
week but traders were concerned it may not be sufficient to
compensate for a severe drought that the agriculture minister
had said could cause winter wheat acreage to shrink by more than
10 percent.
U.S. farmers finished harvesting 75 percent of the corn, up
from 59 percent a week ago and higher than the five-year average
of 68 percent, the USDA said.
The soybean harvest was 87 percent complete compared with 77
percent a week ago and above the five-year average of 80
percent, the agency said after the market closed on Monday.
Rain in dry areas in Brazil, which could help bolster the
recently planted crop, also pressured soybean prices.
Commodity funds bought an estimated net 11,000 Chicago Board
of Trade wheat contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The
funds were also net buyers of 6,000 corn contracts and net
sellers of 10,000 soybean contracts.
Prices at 0149 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 510.25 1.25 +0.25% +3.97% 502.69 62
CBOT corn 384.75 0.25 +0.07% +1.72% 384.17 56
CBOT soy 885.25 0.25 +0.03% -1.50% 886.90 40
CBOT rice $11.69 $0.03 +0.26% -3.71% $12.77 21
WTI crude $43.81 -$0.17 -0.39% -1.77% $46.05 27
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.105 $0.004 +0.32% -0.51%
USD/AUD 0.725 0.004 +0.55% +0.67%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford and Ed
Davies)