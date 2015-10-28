* Wheat falls 0.3 pct on outlook for rains in U.S. Plains * Corn under pressure from slowing demand, bumper supplies (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 28 Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Wednesday, falling for a second day following forecasts of much-needed rains in the U.S. grain belt. Corn edged lower after slipping 1.3 percent in the last session as a lack of demand and near-record supplies from freshly harvested crops weighed on prices. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat slid 0.3 percent to $5.07-1/2 a bushel by 0224 GMT. December corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.79-1/2 a bushel and November soybean gave up 0.5 percent to $8.87 a bushel. Chicago wheat, which rallied almost four percent on Monday, has come under pressure from forecasts of rains later this week in the U.S. Plains that will provide relief to the winter crop. "Weather forecasters expect U.S. hard red winter wheat regions to see useful rainfall starting Thursday. And there are a couple of subsequent events that are likely to deliver rainfall as well," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note. "Forecasts for U.S. soft red winter regions carry a similar conclusion." Harvest pressure and sluggish exports are weighing on corn prices. This more than offset support from a strong cash market in the eastern Midwest. U.S. grain warehouses were filling up so fast with a bumper harvest that they were storing soybeans and corn out in the open despite the risk of damage and even refusing crops from farmers without binding contracts. Traders unwound spreads featuring long corn and short soybean positions as the market's focus turned to slumping U.S. corn exports and news of imports of Brazilian corn arriving soon on the U.S. East Coast. Meanwhile, soybean exports are accelerating. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 10,500 Chicago Board of Trade corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds were net buyers of 5,000 soybean contracts and were net even in wheat. U.S. farmers finished harvesting 75 percent of the corn crop as of Sunday while the soybean harvest was 87 percent complete, both ahead of average, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday. Prices at 0224 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 507.50 -1.75 -0.34% +3.47% 503.08 58 CBOT corn 379.50 -0.50 -0.13% -0.07% 383.79 47 CBOT soy 887.00 -4.25 -0.48% -0.95% 886.83 45 CBOT rice $11.89 $0.00 +0.00% +0.25% $12.73 18 WTI crude $43.26 $0.06 +0.14% -1.64% $45.90 25 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.103 $0.002 +0.16% -0.67% USD/AUD 0.712 -0.009 -1.30% -1.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin and Michael Perry)