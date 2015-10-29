SINGAPORE, Oct 29 U.S. soybean futures edged
higher on Thursday with prices supported by bargain-buying after
the market slid to a near three-week low on forecasts of rains
in the world's top exporter Brazil.
Corn dropped to its lowest in one week as poor demand and
abundant supplies continued to pressure the market, while wheat
ticked up after falling 0.7 percent on Wednesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Rain showers in Brazil will help farmers move forward with
planting a soybean crop that is expected to reach a record 100
million tonnes, after dry weather slowed progress in key areas,
traders said.
* The improved weather conditions indicate the United States
will continue to face stiff competition for export business from
South America.
* China has been buying U.S. soybeans recently. However,
global demand is expected to shift to South America when Brazil
and Argentina harvest their crops early next year.
* The corn market is being weighed down by plentiful world
supplies and a lack of demand for U.S. shipments.
* The surprisingly strong showing by Argentina's opposition
presidential candidate last weekend could prompt higher than
expected corn exports at a time when U.S. farmers are already
nervous about their competitiveness.
* Corn spot basis bids were slightly lower at U.S. Midwest
river terminals on Wednesday, pressured by lacklustre export
demand and overall ample supplies, grain buyers said.
* Brazil's grain exports could triple in November from a
year earlier as a weaker Brazilian currency makes the country's
exports more competitive, shipping lineup data showed, with corn
in particular in high demand after a record harvest.
* Commodity funds sold an estimated net 8,000 CBOT corn
contracts and a net 8,000 soybean contracts on Wednesday, trade
sources said. The funds also were net sellers of 3,000 wheat
contracts.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares edged lower and the dollar stood tall on
Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve rekindled market
expectations that it might still be on track to raise interest
rates by year-end.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0855 Germany Unemployment rate Oct
1000 Euro zone Business climate Oct
1230 U.S. GDP Advance Q3
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1300 Germany Consumer prices Oct
1400 U.S. Pending homes sales Sep
Grains prices at 0055 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 507.00 1.00 +0.20% -0.39% 503.76 58
CBOT corn 375.75 -0.25 -0.07% -2.28% 383.47 40
CBOT soy 884.50 1.75 +0.20% -0.06% 886.88 40
CBOT rice $11.64 -$0.05 -0.43% -0.17% $12.68 16
WTI crude $45.95 $0.01 +0.02% +6.37% $45.96 52
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.091 -$0.011 -0.98% -1.80%
USD/AUD 0.710 -0.011 -1.55% -1.44%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)