SINGAPORE, Oct 29 U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Thursday with prices supported by bargain-buying after the market slid to a near three-week low on forecasts of rains in the world's top exporter Brazil. Corn dropped to its lowest in one week as poor demand and abundant supplies continued to pressure the market, while wheat ticked up after falling 0.7 percent on Wednesday. FUNDAMENTALS * Rain showers in Brazil will help farmers move forward with planting a soybean crop that is expected to reach a record 100 million tonnes, after dry weather slowed progress in key areas, traders said. * The improved weather conditions indicate the United States will continue to face stiff competition for export business from South America. * China has been buying U.S. soybeans recently. However, global demand is expected to shift to South America when Brazil and Argentina harvest their crops early next year. * The corn market is being weighed down by plentiful world supplies and a lack of demand for U.S. shipments. * The surprisingly strong showing by Argentina's opposition presidential candidate last weekend could prompt higher than expected corn exports at a time when U.S. farmers are already nervous about their competitiveness. * Corn spot basis bids were slightly lower at U.S. Midwest river terminals on Wednesday, pressured by lacklustre export demand and overall ample supplies, grain buyers said. * Brazil's grain exports could triple in November from a year earlier as a weaker Brazilian currency makes the country's exports more competitive, shipping lineup data showed, with corn in particular in high demand after a record harvest. * Commodity funds sold an estimated net 8,000 CBOT corn contracts and a net 8,000 soybean contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds also were net sellers of 3,000 wheat contracts. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares edged lower and the dollar stood tall on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve rekindled market expectations that it might still be on track to raise interest rates by year-end. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0855 Germany Unemployment rate Oct 1000 Euro zone Business climate Oct 1230 U.S. GDP Advance Q3 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1300 Germany Consumer prices Oct 1400 U.S. Pending homes sales Sep Grains prices at 0055 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 507.00 1.00 +0.20% -0.39% 503.76 58 CBOT corn 375.75 -0.25 -0.07% -2.28% 383.47 40 CBOT soy 884.50 1.75 +0.20% -0.06% 886.88 40 CBOT rice $11.64 -$0.05 -0.43% -0.17% $12.68 16 WTI crude $45.95 $0.01 +0.02% +6.37% $45.96 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.091 -$0.011 -0.98% -1.80% USD/AUD 0.710 -0.011 -1.55% -1.44% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)