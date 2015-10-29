* Soybeans rise 0.2 pct after falling to near 3-wk low * Corn hits 1-week low on slowing demand, supply pressure (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Oct 29 U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Thursday with prices supported by bargain-buying after the market slid to a near three-week low on forecasts of rains in the world's top exporter Brazil. Corn traded near its lowest in one week as poor demand and abundant supplies continued to pressure the market, while wheat ticked up after falling 0.7 percent on Wednesday. "We are looking at rains in Brazil which should be helpful for soybean planting," said Ole Houe, an analyst at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. "For corn, there is lack of consumer demand." Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $8.83-1/2 a bushel by 0228 GMT after dropping earlier in the session to $8.80-1/4 a bushel, the weakest since Oct. 9. December corn was unchanged at $3.76 a bushel following a decline to $3.75-1/2 a bushel, the lowest since Oct. 23 while December wheat added 0.3 percent to $5.07-1/2 a bushel. Rains in Brazil will help farmers planting a soybean crop which is expected to produce a record 100 million tonnes. Dry weather earlier had slowed planting in top producing regions. Higher production in Brazil will provide stiff competition to the United States which is in the middle of shipping a bumper crop. China has snapped up U.S. soybeans in recent deals but the world's top importer is expected to switch to South American beans when Brazil and Argentina harvest their crops early next year. The corn market is being weighed down by plentiful world supplies and a lack of demand for U.S. shipments. The surprisingly strong showing by Argentina's opposition presidential candidate last weekend could prompt higher than expected corn exports at a time when U.S. farmers are already nervous about their competitiveness. Corn spot basis bids were slightly lower at U.S. Midwest river terminals on Wednesday, pressured by lacklustre export demand and overall ample supplies, grain buyers said. Brazil's grain exports could triple in November from a year earlier as a weaker Brazilian currency makes the country's exports more competitive, shipping lineup data showed, with corn in particular in high demand after a record harvest. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 8,000 CBOT corn contracts and a net 8,000 soybean contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds also were net sellers of 3,000 wheat contracts. Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, issued a tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers. Results are expected on Thursday. Prices at 0228 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 507.50 1.50 +0.30% -0.29% 503.78 58 CBOT corn 376.00 0.00 +0.00% -2.21% 383.48 42 CBOT soy 884.75 2.00 +0.23% -0.03% 886.88 42 CBOT rice $11.60 -$0.09 -0.73% -0.47% $12.68 16 WTI crude $45.84 -$0.10 -0.22% +6.11% $45.95 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.093 -$0.009 -0.80% -1.62% USD/AUD 0.711 -0.010 -1.44% -1.33% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)