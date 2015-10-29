* Soybeans rise 0.2 pct after falling to near 3-wk low
* Corn hits 1-week low on slowing demand, supply pressure
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 29 U.S. soybean futures edged
higher on Thursday with prices supported by bargain-buying after
the market slid to a near three-week low on forecasts of rains
in the world's top exporter Brazil.
Corn traded near its lowest in one week as poor demand and
abundant supplies continued to pressure the market, while wheat
ticked up after falling 0.7 percent on Wednesday.
"We are looking at rains in Brazil which should be helpful
for soybean planting," said Ole Houe, an analyst at brokerage
IKON Commodities in Sydney. "For corn, there is lack of consumer
demand."
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans rose 0.2
percent to $8.83-1/2 a bushel by 0228 GMT after dropping earlier
in the session to $8.80-1/4 a bushel, the weakest since Oct. 9.
December corn was unchanged at $3.76 a bushel
following a decline to $3.75-1/2 a bushel, the lowest since Oct.
23 while December wheat added 0.3 percent to $5.07-1/2 a
bushel.
Rains in Brazil will help farmers planting a soybean crop
which is expected to produce a record 100 million tonnes. Dry
weather earlier had slowed planting in top producing regions.
Higher production in Brazil will provide stiff competition
to the United States which is in the middle of shipping a bumper
crop.
China has snapped up U.S. soybeans in recent deals but the
world's top importer is expected to switch to South American
beans when Brazil and Argentina harvest their crops early next
year.
The corn market is being weighed down by plentiful world
supplies and a lack of demand for U.S. shipments.
The surprisingly strong showing by Argentina's opposition
presidential candidate last weekend could prompt higher than
expected corn exports at a time when U.S. farmers are already
nervous about their competitiveness.
Corn spot basis bids were slightly lower at U.S. Midwest
river terminals on Wednesday, pressured by lacklustre export
demand and overall ample supplies, grain buyers said.
Brazil's grain exports could triple in November from a year
earlier as a weaker Brazilian currency makes the country's
exports more competitive, shipping lineup data showed, with corn
in particular in high demand after a record harvest.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 8,000 CBOT corn
contracts and a net 8,000 soybean contracts on Wednesday, trade
sources said. The funds also were net sellers of 3,000 wheat
contracts.
Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, issued a tender
to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers.
Results are expected on Thursday.
Prices at 0228 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 507.50 1.50 +0.30% -0.29% 503.78 58
CBOT corn 376.00 0.00 +0.00% -2.21% 383.48 42
CBOT soy 884.75 2.00 +0.23% -0.03% 886.88 42
CBOT rice $11.60 -$0.09 -0.73% -0.47% $12.68 16
WTI crude $45.84 -$0.10 -0.22% +6.11% $45.95 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.093 -$0.009 -0.80% -1.62%
USD/AUD 0.711 -0.010 -1.44% -1.33%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Richard Pullin)