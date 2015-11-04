* Chicago wheat falls 0.6 pct on U.S. rain forecast * Lack of demand for costly U.S. wheat adds pressure (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 4 Chicago wheat futures lost ground on Wednesday, giving up some of the previous session's gains as outlook for rains across U.S. growing regions and lack of demand weighed on prices. Corn eased as private forecasters raised their estimates for U.S. production, while soybeans edged up. Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat fell 0.6 percent to $5.13-1/4 a bushel by 0256 GMT after gaining 1.67 percent on Tuesday. January soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $8.81-1/4 a bushel, while December corn fell 0.4 percent to $3.79 a bushel. "U.S. wheat is too expensive and there are forecasts of more rains in U.S. Plains," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "We could see a further decline in the December contract but downside is limited at $5.05 a bushel." Wheat rose in the previous session on technical buying. There has been a spate of global wheat purchases by buyers in the Middle East and Africa but U.S. wheat is too expensive to win business in these markets. Ethiopia purchased about 800,000 tonnes of milling wheat that could include grain from the Black Sea and Baltic Sea regions, European traders said. The African state could book more volume as part of a tender for up to 1 million tonnes, they added. Algeria and Egypt also made recent purchases. The corn market is facing headwinds as the U.S. crop keeps getting bigger. Private analytics firm Informa Economics projected U.S. 2015 corn output at 13.718 billion bushels, up from its Oct. 2 estimate of 13.561 billion bushel. If realized, Informa's corn yield estimate at 170.1 bushels per acre would be the second-highest in U.S. history, after last year's record yield of 171.0. On Monday, commodity brokerage INTL FCStone raised its forecast to 13.543 billion bushels, up slightly from the firm's month-ago estimate of 13.541 billion bushels. In addition, U.S. exporters are facing stiff competition. Brazilian corn exports set a record in October, which local analysts said was due to competitive local prices for the grain that are undercutting U.S. Gulf port shipments, even as the North American harvest enters its final leg. Brazil shipped 5.55 million tonnes of corn last month, up from the previous record of 3.95 million tonnes set in October 2013. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 12,000 CBOT corn contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds were also net buyers of 5,000 wheat contracts and were net even in soybeans. Prices at 0256 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 513.25 -3.25 -0.63% -1.68% 506.98 56 CBOT corn 379.00 -1.50 -0.39% -0.85% 383.33 49 CBOT soy 881.25 2.25 +0.26% -0.51% 889.35 42 CBOT rice $12.25 $0.07 +0.57% +2.94% $12.81 48 WTI crude $47.86 -$0.04 -0.08% +3.73% $46.19 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.094 -$0.007 -0.60% -0.34% USD/AUD 0.721 0.008 +1.06% +2.08% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)