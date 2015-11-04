* Chicago wheat falls 0.6 pct on U.S. rain forecast
* Lack of demand for costly U.S. wheat adds pressure
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 4 Chicago wheat futures lost
ground on Wednesday, giving up some of the previous session's
gains as outlook for rains across U.S. growing regions and lack
of demand weighed on prices.
Corn eased as private forecasters raised their estimates for
U.S. production, while soybeans edged up.
Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat fell 0.6 percent
to $5.13-1/4 a bushel by 0256 GMT after gaining 1.67 percent on
Tuesday. January soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $8.81-1/4 a
bushel, while December corn fell 0.4 percent to $3.79 a
bushel.
"U.S. wheat is too expensive and there are forecasts of more
rains in U.S. Plains," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato
Shoji in Tokyo. "We could see a further decline in the December
contract but downside is limited at $5.05 a bushel."
Wheat rose in the previous session on technical buying.
There has been a spate of global wheat purchases by buyers
in the Middle East and Africa but U.S. wheat is too expensive to
win business in these markets.
Ethiopia purchased about 800,000 tonnes of milling wheat
that could include grain from the Black Sea and Baltic Sea
regions, European traders said. The African state could book
more volume as part of a tender for up to 1 million tonnes, they
added.
Algeria and Egypt also made recent purchases.
The corn market is facing headwinds as the U.S. crop keeps
getting bigger.
Private analytics firm Informa Economics projected U.S. 2015
corn output at 13.718 billion bushels, up from its Oct. 2
estimate of 13.561 billion bushel.
If realized, Informa's corn yield estimate at 170.1 bushels
per acre would be the second-highest in U.S. history, after last
year's record yield of 171.0.
On Monday, commodity brokerage INTL FCStone raised
its forecast to 13.543 billion bushels, up slightly from the
firm's month-ago estimate of 13.541 billion bushels.
In addition, U.S. exporters are facing stiff competition.
Brazilian corn exports set a record in October, which local
analysts said was due to competitive local prices for the grain
that are undercutting U.S. Gulf port shipments, even as the
North American harvest enters its final leg.
Brazil shipped 5.55 million tonnes of corn last month, up
from the previous record of 3.95 million tonnes set in October
2013.
Commodity funds bought an estimated net 12,000 CBOT corn
contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. The funds were also
net buyers of 5,000 wheat contracts and were net even in
soybeans.
Prices at 0256 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 513.25 -3.25 -0.63% -1.68% 506.98 56
CBOT corn 379.00 -1.50 -0.39% -0.85% 383.33 49
CBOT soy 881.25 2.25 +0.26% -0.51% 889.35 42
CBOT rice $12.25 $0.07 +0.57% +2.94% $12.81 48
WTI crude $47.86 -$0.04 -0.08% +3.73% $46.19 66
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.094 -$0.007 -0.60% -0.34%
USD/AUD 0.721 0.008 +1.06% +2.08%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)