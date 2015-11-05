SYDNEY, Nov 5 U.S. wheat fell for the first time in three sessions on Thursday, edging away from a near one-month peak touched in the previous session, dragged down by forecasts for rains across key U.S. producing regions. FUNDAMENTALS * December wheat dropped 0.2 percent to $5.25-1/4 a bushel after closing up 1.9 percent on Wednesday, when prices hit a near one-month top of $5.30-3/4 a bushel. * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were unchanged at $8.84 a bushel, having closed little changed on Wednesday. * December corn fell 0.26 percent to $3.79-1/2 after finishing steady in the previous session. * Wheat was under pressure from forecasts for rain across dry regions of the United States. * Rain is expected from Texas to Illinois in the next 48 hours, while a mix of rain and snow is expected in the Dakotas and Minnesota. * Heavy rain falling along Australia's east coast could put up to half of wheat production from the country's second largest grain producing state at risk of quality downgrades, traders said on Wednesday. * Private analytics firm Informa Economics on Tuesday projected 2015 U.S. corn output at 13.718 billion bushels, up from its prior 13.561 billion-bushel estimate. Its yield forecast of 170.1 bushels per acre would be the second-highest ever. MARKET NEWS * The dollar stood at three-month highs against a basket of major currencies on Thursday following a jump in U.S. Treasury yields as Federal Reserve officials hammered home the message that a December "liftoff" in U.S. rates is a distinct possibility. * Oil futures were up slightly in early Asian trade on Thursday, barely making a dent in losses posted the previous session after official figures showed a sixth consecutive week of inventory gains in U.S. crude stockpiles. * U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday, retracing recent gains along with energy shares, while comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pointing to a possible interest rate hike in December added to investor caution. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial orders Sep 1000 Euro zone Retail sales Sep 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0129 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 525.25 -1.00 -0.19% +1.69% 508.65 66 CBOT corn 379.50 -1.00 -0.26% -0.26% 383.23 48 CBOT soy 884.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.57% 890.38 45 CBOT rice $12.45 $0.00 +0.00% +2.22% $12.76 60 WTI crude $46.48 $0.16 +0.35% -2.96% $46.19 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.087 $0.001 +0.06% -0.89% USD/AUD 0.714 0.000 -0.06% -0.60% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)