SYDNEY, Nov 5 U.S. wheat fell for the first time
in three sessions on Thursday, edging away from a near one-month
peak touched in the previous session, dragged down by forecasts
for rains across key U.S. producing regions.
FUNDAMENTALS
* December wheat dropped 0.2 percent to $5.25-1/4 a
bushel after closing up 1.9 percent on Wednesday, when prices
hit a near one-month top of $5.30-3/4 a bushel.
* Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were
unchanged at $8.84 a bushel, having closed little changed on
Wednesday.
* December corn fell 0.26 percent to $3.79-1/2 after
finishing steady in the previous session.
* Wheat was under pressure from forecasts for rain across
dry regions of the United States.
* Rain is expected from Texas to Illinois in the next 48
hours, while a mix of rain and snow is expected in the Dakotas
and Minnesota.
* Heavy rain falling along Australia's east coast could put
up to half of wheat production from the country's second largest
grain producing state at risk of quality downgrades, traders
said on Wednesday.
* Private analytics firm Informa Economics on Tuesday
projected 2015 U.S. corn output at 13.718 billion bushels, up
from its prior 13.561 billion-bushel estimate. Its yield
forecast of 170.1 bushels per acre would be the second-highest
ever.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar stood at three-month highs against a basket of
major currencies on Thursday following a jump in U.S. Treasury
yields as Federal Reserve officials hammered home the message
that a December "liftoff" in U.S. rates is a distinct
possibility.
* Oil futures were up slightly in early Asian trade on
Thursday, barely making a dent in losses posted the previous
session after official figures showed a sixth consecutive week
of inventory gains in U.S. crude stockpiles.
* U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday, retracing recent
gains along with energy shares, while comments by Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen pointing to a possible interest rate
hike in December added to investor caution.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial orders Sep
1000 Euro zone Retail sales Sep
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
Grains prices at 0129 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 525.25 -1.00 -0.19% +1.69% 508.65 66
CBOT corn 379.50 -1.00 -0.26% -0.26% 383.23 48
CBOT soy 884.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.57% 890.38 45
CBOT rice $12.45 $0.00 +0.00% +2.22% $12.76 60
WTI crude $46.48 $0.16 +0.35% -2.96% $46.19 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.087 $0.001 +0.06% -0.89%
USD/AUD 0.714 0.000 -0.06% -0.60%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)