* Wheat falls for first time in three sessions * Wheat shrugs off fears over Australian production * Corn falls, soybeans edge lower By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Nov 5 U.S. wheat edged lower on Thursday, falling off a near one-month high hit in the previous session, as forecasts for timely rains across key U.S. producing regions weighed on prices. Corn fell as prices came under pressure from forecasts for ample stocks, while soybeans edged lower. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat fell 0.24 percent to $5.25 a bushel after closing up 1.9 percent in the previous session when prices hit a high of $5.30-3/4 a bushel - the highest since October 7. Prices are under pressure, traders said from bearish fundamentals in the United States, aided by timely rains. "The supply story is fundamentally a good one. The eastern Australian problems, while bad for Australian farmers, is not necessary going to impact on international markets at this point but overall - the fundamentals do not support large upsides," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. Rain is expected from Texas to Illinois in the next 48 hours, while a mix of rain and snow is expected in the Dakotas and Minnesota. While U.S. production is boosted by rain, Australia - the world's fourth largest exporter, could see significant quality downgrades to production in its second largest state. Heavy rain falling along Australia's east coast could put up to half of wheat production from the country's second largest grain producing state at risk of quality downgrades, traders said on Wednesday. December corn fell 0.4 percent to $3.79 after finishing steady in the previous session. Private analytics firm Informa Economics on Tuesday projected 2015 U.S. corn output at 13.718 billion bushels, up from its prior 13.561 billion-bushel estimate. Its yield forecast of 170.1 bushels per acre would be the second-highest ever. Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone on Monday, commodity brokerage INTL FCStone INTL.O raised its forecast to 13.543 billion bushels, up slightly from the prior month. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.17 percent to $8.82-1/2 a bushel, having closed little changed on Wednesday. Grains prices at 0330 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 525.00 -1.25 -0.24% +1.65% 508.64 66 CBOT corn 379.00 -1.50 -0.39% -0.39% 383.21 48 CBOT soy 882.50 -1.50 -0.17% +0.40% 890.33 43 CBOT rice $12.44 -$0.01 -0.08% +2.14% $12.76 60 WTI crude $46.49 $0.17 +0.37% -2.94% $46.19 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.087 $0.000 +0.05% -0.90% USD/AUD 0.715 0.000 +0.00% -0.54% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)