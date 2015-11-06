SYDNEY, Nov 6 U.S. wheat extended losses into a second session on Friday on weak demand for U.S. exports and forecasts for rain across key North American growing regions, but the grain was still set for a weekly rise. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were down more than 1.5 percent for the week, their biggest such loss in five weeks. * December corn was down 2 percent for the week, the biggest weekly loss in six weeks. * December wheat was up 0.5 percent for the week, its second consecutive weekly gain. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales of 2015/16 wheat in the week ended Oct. 29 at 84,600 tonnes, below a range of trade estimates for 300,000 to 500,000 tonnes and the lowest weekly total since Sept. 24. * Total current marketing-year U.S. wheat export sales are 17 percent behind the same point last year, USDA data showed, while soybean export sales are 22 percent behind a year ago and corn sales are behind by 32 percent. * Net U.S. soybean export sales also dropped last week to the lowest point in three months, according to USDA data. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held firm on Friday with investors on tenterhooks to see whether upcoming U.S. job data will be strong enough to cement rising expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month. * Oil settled down as much as 2 percent on Thursday as an oversupply of crude and weak gasoline prices extended the previous session's rout. * U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday as investors digested mixed tech and healthcare earnings a day ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs report. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Industrial output Sep 0745 France Trade data Sep 1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Oct 1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Oct 2000 U.S. Consumer credit Sep Grains prices at 0131 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 524.75 -1.50 -0.29% -0.29% 509.25 64 CBOT corn 374.50 0.00 +0.00% -1.58% 382.58 39 CBOT soy 865.75 1.75 +0.20% -2.06% 888.88 35 CBOT rice $12.46 $0.01 +0.04% +0.12% $12.72 60 WTI crude $45.35 $0.15 +0.33% -2.09% $46.13 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.088 $0.000 +0.03% +0.20% USD/AUD 0.714 0.000 -0.01% -0.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)