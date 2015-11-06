* Wheat falls on weak demand, U.S. rain forecast * Stronger dollar pressures commodity prices (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Nov 6 Chicago wheat futures eased for a second session on Friday, with a lack of demand for U.S. cargoes and forecasts of beneficial rains across U.S. Plains pressuring prices. The corn market continued to struggle on expectations the U.S. Department of Agriculture will raise production estimates in a report due next week, while soybean prices edged higher. Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans have lost more than 2 percent this week, the market's third consecutive week of decline. December corn has dropped 2 percent, while wheat is up 0.3 percent. "Wheat and corn prices are under pressure following weak U.S. export data," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank. "The stronger U.S. dollar is likely to hurt export volumes in the medium-term and will weigh on commodity prices." The dollar held firm on Friday with investors on tenterhooks to see whether upcoming U.S. job data will be strong enough to cement rising expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month. Wheat had fallen 0.4 percent to $5.24 a bushel by 0218 GMT on Friday, while corn was unchanged at $3.74-1/2 a bushel after dropping 1.6 percent in the last session. Soybeans gained 0.1 percent to $8.65-1/4 a bushel. The USDA reported wheat export sales for 2015/16 in the week ended Oct. 29 at 84,600 tonnes, below a range of trade estimates for 300,000 to 500,000 tonnes and the lowest weekly total since Sept. 24. Total current marketing-year U.S. wheat export sales are 17 percent behind the same point last year, USDA data showed, while soybean export sales are 22 percent behind a year ago and corn sales are lagging by 32 percent. Net U.S. soybean export sales dropped last week to the lowest point in three months, according to USDA data. Net corn sales of 556,000 tonnes for 2015/2016 were down 22 percent from the previous week. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 11,000 CBOT soybean contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds were also net sellers of 10,000 corn contracts and 8,000 soyoil contracts. Prices at 0218 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 524.00 -2.25 -0.43% -0.43% 509.23 64 CBOT corn 374.50 0.00 +0.00% -1.58% 382.58 39 CBOT soy 865.25 1.25 +0.14% -2.12% 888.87 33 CBOT rice $12.46 $0.01 +0.04% +0.12% $12.72 60 WTI crude $45.32 $0.12 +0.27% -2.16% $46.13 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.089 $0.000 +0.04% +0.21% USD/AUD 0.714 0.000 +0.01% -0.07% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)