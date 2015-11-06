* Wheat falls on weak demand, U.S. rain forecast
* Stronger dollar pressures commodity prices
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 6 Chicago wheat futures eased for
a second session on Friday, with a lack of demand for U.S.
cargoes and forecasts of beneficial rains across U.S. Plains
pressuring prices.
The corn market continued to struggle on expectations the
U.S. Department of Agriculture will raise production estimates
in a report due next week, while soybean prices edged higher.
Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans have lost more
than 2 percent this week, the market's third consecutive week of
decline. December corn has dropped 2 percent, while wheat
is up 0.3 percent.
"Wheat and corn prices are under pressure following weak
U.S. export data," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural
economist at ANZ Bank. "The stronger U.S. dollar is likely to
hurt export volumes in the medium-term and will weigh on
commodity prices."
The dollar held firm on Friday with investors on tenterhooks
to see whether upcoming U.S. job data will be strong enough to
cement rising expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate
hike next month.
Wheat had fallen 0.4 percent to $5.24 a bushel by 0218 GMT
on Friday, while corn was unchanged at $3.74-1/2 a bushel after
dropping 1.6 percent in the last session. Soybeans gained 0.1
percent to $8.65-1/4 a bushel.
The USDA reported wheat export sales for 2015/16 in the week
ended Oct. 29 at 84,600 tonnes, below a range of trade estimates
for 300,000 to 500,000 tonnes and the lowest weekly total since
Sept. 24.
Total current marketing-year U.S. wheat export sales are 17
percent behind the same point last year, USDA data showed, while
soybean export sales are 22 percent behind a year ago and corn
sales are lagging by 32 percent.
Net U.S. soybean export sales dropped last week to the
lowest point in three months, according to USDA data. Net corn
sales of 556,000 tonnes for 2015/2016 were down 22 percent from
the previous week.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 11,000 CBOT soybean
contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds were also
net sellers of 10,000 corn contracts and 8,000 soyoil contracts.
Prices at 0218 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 524.00 -2.25 -0.43% -0.43% 509.23 64
CBOT corn 374.50 0.00 +0.00% -1.58% 382.58 39
CBOT soy 865.25 1.25 +0.14% -2.12% 888.87 33
CBOT rice $12.46 $0.01 +0.04% +0.12% $12.72 60
WTI crude $45.32 $0.12 +0.27% -2.16% $46.13 46
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.089 $0.000 +0.04% +0.21%
USD/AUD 0.714 0.000 +0.01% -0.07%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)