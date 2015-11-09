SYDNEY, Nov 9 U.S. wheat fell more than 0.5 percent on Monday, extending two-day losses by nearly 1.5 percent, as a stronger dollar continued to weigh on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat fell 0.72 percent to $5.19-3/4 a bushel after closing down 0.57 percent on Friday. * November soybeans rose 0.12 percent to $8.68-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.32 percent on Friday. * December corn rose 0.13 percent to $3.73-1/2 after closing down 0.41 percent in the previous session. * A stronger dollar makes U.S. farm products less attractive on the global market, and U.S. grain exports already face competition because other countries have large supplies. * Slow export demand and large U.S. harvests are expected to drive the U.S. Department of Agriculture to raise its estimates for domestic corn, soybean and wheat ending stocks in a monthly report due out on Tuesday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week reported wheat export sales for 2015/16 in the week to Oct. 29 at 84,600 tonnes, well below a range of trade estimates for 300,000 to 500,000 tonnes and the lowest weekly total since Sept. 24. * On Monday, the USDA, in a weekly crop report, will likely estimate the corn harvest is about 92 to 94 percent complete and soybeans are more than 95 percent harvested, broker RJ O'Brien said. MARKET NEWS * The dollar remained aloft in Asian trade on Monday, after soaring to nearly seven-month highs against a basket of currencies as robust U.S. employment data prompted more investors to bet on an interest rate increase by year this year. * Oil prices fell as much as 2 percent on Friday, posting their third weekly decline in four, on pressure from a rallying dollar and higher interest rate expectations after strong U.S. jobs growth in October. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Trade data Sep 0930 Euro zone Sentix index Nov 1500 U.S. Employment trends Nov Grains prices at 0140 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 519.50 -3.75 -0.72% -1.28% 509.67 56 CBOT corn 373.50 0.50 +0.13% -0.27% 382.08 37 CBOT soy 868.25 1.00 +0.12% +0.49% 888.60 39 CBOT rice $12.29 -$0.15 -1.25% -1.36% $12.68 59 WTI crude $44.56 $0.27 +0.61% -1.42% $46.10 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.074 $0.000 +0.04% -1.28% USD/AUD 0.704 -0.001 -0.11% -1.43% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)