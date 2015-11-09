SYDNEY, Nov 9 U.S. wheat fell more than 0.5
percent on Monday, extending two-day losses by nearly 1.5
percent, as a stronger dollar continued to weigh on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December wheat fell 0.72
percent to $5.19-3/4 a bushel after closing down 0.57 percent on
Friday.
* November soybeans rose 0.12 percent to $8.68-1/4 a
bushel, having firmed 0.32 percent on Friday.
* December corn rose 0.13 percent to $3.73-1/2 after
closing down 0.41 percent in the previous session.
* A stronger dollar makes U.S. farm products less attractive
on the global market, and U.S. grain exports already face
competition because other countries have large supplies.
* Slow export demand and large U.S. harvests are expected to
drive the U.S. Department of Agriculture to raise its estimates
for domestic corn, soybean and wheat ending stocks in a monthly
report due out on Tuesday.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week reported
wheat export sales for 2015/16 in the week to Oct. 29 at 84,600
tonnes, well below a range of trade estimates for 300,000 to
500,000 tonnes and the lowest weekly total since Sept. 24.
* On Monday, the USDA, in a weekly crop report, will likely
estimate the corn harvest is about 92 to 94 percent complete and
soybeans are more than 95 percent harvested, broker RJ O'Brien
said.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar remained aloft in Asian trade on Monday, after
soaring to nearly seven-month highs against a basket of
currencies as robust U.S. employment data prompted more
investors to bet on an interest rate increase by year this year.
* Oil prices fell as much as 2 percent on Friday, posting
their third weekly decline in four, on pressure from a rallying
dollar and higher interest rate expectations after strong U.S.
jobs growth in October.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Trade data Sep
0930 Euro zone Sentix index Nov
1500 U.S. Employment trends Nov
Grains prices at 0140 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 519.50 -3.75 -0.72% -1.28% 509.67 56
CBOT corn 373.50 0.50 +0.13% -0.27% 382.08 37
CBOT soy 868.25 1.00 +0.12% +0.49% 888.60 39
CBOT rice $12.29 -$0.15 -1.25% -1.36% $12.68 59
WTI crude $44.56 $0.27 +0.61% -1.42% $46.10 43
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.074 $0.000 +0.04% -1.28%
USD/AUD 0.704 -0.001 -0.11% -1.43%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)