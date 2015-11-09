* Wheat falls as U.S. dollar lingers near 7-month top * Market readies for USDA report * Corn firms, soybeans rally for second session By Colin Packham SYDNEY, Nov 9 U.S. wheat fell for a second straight session on Monday to hit a five-day low as a stronger dollar dented export prospects for the world's largest exporter of grains. Corn edged up, shrugging off weaker wheat prices, while soybeans rose 0.4 percent. Chicago Board of Trade December wheat fell 0.67 percent to $5.19-3/4 a bushel, having hit a session low of $5.16-1/4 a bushel - the lowest since Nov. 4. Wheat closed down 0.57 percent in the previous session. Traders said a stronger dollar and some technical selling was weighing on prices. "Wheat bounced off a two-week high late last week and I think the stronger dollar is prompting a bit of a sell-off today," said a Sydney-based grains trader, who declined to be named as he is not authorised to talk to the media. The dollar remained firm on Monday, after soaring to nearly seven-month highs against a basket of currencies as robust U.S. employment data prompted more investors to bet on an interest rate increase by year this year. A stronger dollar makes U.S. farm products less attractive on the global market, and U.S. grain exports already face competition because other countries have large supplies. Adding pressure to wheat is a looming U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Tuesday which is expected to show a higher estimate for domestic wheat, corn and soybean ending stocks as a result of slow export demand and large U.S. harvests. The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week reported wheat export sales for 2015/16 in the week to Oct. 29 at 84,600 tonnes, well below a range of trade estimates for 300,000 to 500,000 tonnes and the lowest weekly total since Sept. 24. December corn rose 0.34 percent to $3.74-1/4 after closing down 0.41 percent in the previous session. November soybeans rose 0.35 percent to $8.70-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.4 percent on Friday. The USDA, in a weekly crop report, will at the end of trade on Monday report harvest pace for corn and soybeans. Market analysts expect the corn harvest to be about 92 to 94 percent complete and soybeans are more than 95 percent harvested. Grains prices at 0242 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 519.75 -3.50 -0.67% -1.24% 509.68 56 CBOT corn 374.25 1.25 +0.34% -0.07% 382.11 40 CBOT soy 870.25 3.00 +0.35% +0.72% 888.67 43 CBOT rice $12.33 -$0.11 -0.88% -1.00% $12.68 48 WTI crude $44.64 $0.35 +0.79% -1.24% $46.11 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.075 $0.001 +0.12% -1.19% USD/AUD 0.705 0.001 +0.10% -1.22% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)