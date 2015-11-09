* Wheat falls as U.S. dollar lingers near 7-month top
* Market readies for USDA report
* Corn firms, soybeans rally for second session
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, Nov 9 U.S. wheat fell for a second
straight session on Monday to hit a five-day low as a stronger
dollar dented export prospects for the world's largest exporter
of grains.
Corn edged up, shrugging off weaker wheat prices, while
soybeans rose 0.4 percent.
Chicago Board of Trade December wheat fell 0.67
percent to $5.19-3/4 a bushel, having hit a session low of
$5.16-1/4 a bushel - the lowest since Nov. 4. Wheat closed down
0.57 percent in the previous session.
Traders said a stronger dollar and some technical selling
was weighing on prices.
"Wheat bounced off a two-week high late last week and I
think the stronger dollar is prompting a bit of a sell-off
today," said a Sydney-based grains trader, who declined to be
named as he is not authorised to talk to the media.
The dollar remained firm on Monday, after soaring to nearly
seven-month highs against a basket of currencies as robust U.S.
employment data prompted more investors to bet on an interest
rate increase by year this year.
A stronger dollar makes U.S. farm products less attractive
on the global market, and U.S. grain exports already face
competition because other countries have large supplies.
Adding pressure to wheat is a looming U.S. Department of
Agriculture report on Tuesday which is expected to show a higher
estimate for domestic wheat, corn and soybean ending stocks as a
result of slow export demand and large U.S. harvests.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week reported wheat
export sales for 2015/16 in the week to Oct. 29 at 84,600
tonnes, well below a range of trade estimates for 300,000 to
500,000 tonnes and the lowest weekly total since Sept. 24.
December corn rose 0.34 percent to $3.74-1/4 after
closing down 0.41 percent in the previous session.
November soybeans rose 0.35 percent to $8.70-1/4 a
bushel, having firmed 0.4 percent on Friday.
The USDA, in a weekly crop report, will at the end of trade
on Monday report harvest pace for corn and soybeans. Market
analysts expect the corn harvest to be about 92 to 94 percent
complete and soybeans are more than 95 percent harvested.
Grains prices at 0242 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 519.75 -3.50 -0.67% -1.24% 509.68 56
CBOT corn 374.25 1.25 +0.34% -0.07% 382.11 40
CBOT soy 870.25 3.00 +0.35% +0.72% 888.67 43
CBOT rice $12.33 -$0.11 -0.88% -1.00% $12.68 48
WTI crude $44.64 $0.35 +0.79% -1.24% $46.11 44
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.075 $0.001 +0.12% -1.19%
USD/AUD 0.705 0.001 +0.10% -1.22%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)