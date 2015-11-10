(Corrects to show corn hit two-month low, not one-month) SYDNEY, Nov 10 U.S. wheat rose on Tuesday to edge away from a two-week low, but trading was muted ahead of a widely watched U.S. government forecast that is expected to show higher ending stocks due to slow export demand and large U.S. harvests. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were little changed at $8.66-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.4 percent on Monday. * December corn was unchanged at $3.66-3/4 a bushel, after closing down 1.7 percent in the previous session when prices hit a near two-month low of $3.66-1/2. * December wheat rose 0.1 percent to $5.02-1/4 a bushel, after closing down 4 percent on Monday when prices marked a two-week low. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged U.S. winter wheat at 51 percent good-to-excellent, ahead of the five-year average of 49 percent. * The U.S. corn harvest was seen at 93 percent complete, 7 percent ahead of the five-year average pace. * The U.S soybean harvest was pegged at 95 percent complete, 3 percent ahead of the five-year average. * Independent truckers in Brazil started an indefinite strike on Monday, blocking traffic in a few states in the agricultural powerhouse as they asked for President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment, according to federal highway police. * The USDA's monthly report, to be released on Tuesday, is expected to show that domestic soybean production and yields were bigger than previously forecast despite a reduction in the estimate of harvested acreage. * The USDA on Monday said just 295,701 tonnes of corn were inspected for export last week, well below the range of trade expectations for 475,000 to 600,000 tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The dollar hovered just below a seven-month peak against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, having consolidated its payrolls-inspired rally in a subdued session overnight. * Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Tuesday after the head of OPEC forecast a more balanced market next year and the U.S. energy department said domestic production is likely to fall for an eighth consecutive month. * The S&P 500 index suffered its worst loss in six weeks on Monday as Wall Street braced for an interest-rate hike and fretted about weak Chinese trade data. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Consumer prices Oct 0130 China Producer prices Oct 0745 France Industrial output Sep 1100 U.S. NFIB business optimism Oct 1330 U.S. Import prices Oct 1330 U.S. Export prices Oct 1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Sep Grains prices at 0205 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 502.25 0.50 +0.10% -4.01% 509.03 40 CBOT corn 366.75 0.00 +0.00% -1.68% 381.12 27 CBOT soy 866.50 0.25 +0.03% -0.09% 887.89 40 CBOT rice $12.05 -$0.01 -0.08% -3.18% $12.62 38 WTI crude $44.05 $0.18 +0.41% -0.54% $46.04 40 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.075 $0.000 +0.00% +0.10% USD/AUD 0.705 0.000 +0.03% -0.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)